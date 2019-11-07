fbpx
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Police currently marking Crime Prevention Week

13

Waterloo Regional Police are currently in the midst of marking Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week, which runs from November 3-9.

The week-long promotion of crime prevention, themed ‘Preventing Crime, Protecting People,’ is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and all police services across Ontario.

In a release, regional police say they are committed to strengthening public safety by working in partnership with the community in crime prevention. Over the course of the week, the will work with government, community groups, and social service providers to promote crime prevention as a shared responsibility in our community and to highlight the importance of crime prevention as a means to achieving safer and healthier communities.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, in which both citizens and police have important roles,” said Chief Bryan Larkin. “We want members of the public to report crime or anything that appears suspicious to police. Reporting crime and providing relevant information allows our officers to identify suspects and solve investigations.”

Individuals who do not wish to be identified can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, where information can be provided anonymously.

OCTOBER 31

7:17 AM | A 29-year-old Kitchener man was driving a black Ford SUV west on Chilligo Road near Breslau when he lost control of his vehicle, slid across the eastbound lane and left the roadway before the car entered the ditch and came to rest on its side. The driver sustained minor injuries and was assessed at the scene by paramedics. 

NOVEMBER 1

12:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Line 86 just south of Blind Line in Woolwich Township for a collision involving two commercial motor vehicles and one pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Line 86 was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:18 PM | An 18-year-old Petersburg man was driving a grey Buick SUV south on Wilmot Line when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a speed sign and an hydro pole. The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance. Fire services and hydro responded to the scene as the vehicle began to smoke and the hydro pole needed to be repaired. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

9:40 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a two-vehicle rear-end collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 86 and Wellington Road 30. While speaking to both drivers, officers detected an odour of alcohol. A roadside screening device test was conducted, which resulted in a fail. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to a local OPP Operation Centre for further testing. As a result, a 27-year-old Hamilton woman was  charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 plus (mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood).’ She was given a 90-day licence suspension and her vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on December 6 to speak to the charge.

NOVEMBER 2

2:40 AM | Emergency services responded to the area of Synders Road East, between Sandhills Road and Gingerich Road in Wilmot Township, for a single-vehicle collision. A Dodge pickup truck was travelling west on Snyders Road East when it left the roadway, striking a hydro pole and causing a hydro outage. As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old Wilmot Township man was arrested and charged with impaired friving. The road was closed for approximately 10 hours while investigators and emergency crew were on scene.

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich raises concerns about province’s aggregate policy

Perhaps concerned by the Ford government’s “open for business” policy, Woolwich councillors pushed for stronger protections for the public in drafting a response to the province’s proposed changes to the laws regulating gravel pits.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich agrees to pitch in dollars as four rural townships look at ways to work together

Though the province has ruled out the prospect of forcing amalgamation on Waterloo Region, the four rural townships are moving ahead with a review of services that might satisfy the Ford government’s drive...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council declares a climate emergency

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley has officially recognized that the municipality is facing a climate emergency, a situation that requires bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley debates potential controversy in use of Biblical verse on trail sign

Veronica Reiner - 0
The potential for controversy over religious wording had Wellesley councillors debating the finer points of a trailside plaque. Meeting Tuesday...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Rec. Centre Committee wins township backing, wish list finalized

Veronica Reiner - 0
Now an official committee of council, the Wellesley Recreation Centre Committee has finalized its wish-list for a proposed new rec. facility in the township. The...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Wellesley opts to play ball with unhappy resident

Veronica Reiner - 0
A St. Clements woman is finally seeing a financial resolution to a property damage incident that occurred a year ago. Councillors meeting Tuesday night agreed...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Safety concerns prompt Wellesley to close village skate park

Veronica Reiner - 0
Granted a reprieve earlier this summer, the makeshift skate park in Wellesley has run its course, done in by safety concerns. Councillors meeting August 27...
Get the full story ...
