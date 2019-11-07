fbpx
-2.8 C
Elmira
Friday, November 8, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Legion to host Remembrance Day parade, ceremonies on Sunday

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
16
0

With Remembrance Day fast approaching, the Elmira Legion’s annual poppy campaign remains in full swing. The organization is also busy planning services set for Sunday in both Elmira and Linwood.

“It’s a time for people to reflect on those who gave their lives for us,” said Elmira Legion member Mary Ellen Genereux. “We wouldn’t have what we have now if it weren’t for their sacrifice.”

Elmira will host a parade featuring a variety of community groups, including but not limited to all Legion members, firefighters, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, the Optimists Clubs, and Knights of Columbus.

“They go from the Legion, up First Street, to Arthur Street, to the cenotaph, down to South Street and back around,” said Genereux.

The procession will arrive at the cenotaph at 3 p.m for the service. The laying of wreaths dedicated to fallen soldiers and the reading names from an honour roll are key elements of the commemorative ceremony. Another service will take place at the Linwood Community Centre, starting at 1:15 p.m.

The annual poppy campaign continues until November 11 at various locations around town. The funds are used to assist Canadian veterans of the war and their dependents.

Last year, the Legion raised a total of $48,776 for local groups.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.
Previous articleTaking a PASS on our anxieties
Next articleWellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

MusicSteve Kannon - 0

This bluegrass show comes with some laughs for good measure

Bluegrass band Granite Hill is making its first-ever stop at the Commercial Tavern November 10, but it's familiar ground for some of the players. Formed two and half...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

Veronica Reiner - 0
A 16-month moratorium imposed on new dog kennel licenses in Wellesley Township was lifted Tuesday night, as council also look to revise...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Team Canada’s para ice hockey team to hold training camp at Elmira’s WMC

Veronica Reiner - 0
Canada’s National Para Ice Hockey team, the equivalent of an Olympic-level for the sport, is making a local stop for a rigorous...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings reclaim top spot in conference with pair of wins

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
What a difference a week makes. Having dropped two of three the weekend before, the Elmira Sugar Kings took both ends of...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks post another pair of wins, the first in convincing style

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks had a strong showing last weekend, winning a pair of games, the first seeing the team post two converted touchdowns.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Farm-to-table route meets public demand

Veronica Reiner - 0
Meeting the growing demand for healthier meat products and more transparency in food processing while maintaining all the flavour is a tall order,...
Get the full story ...
Music

This bluegrass show comes with some laughs for good measure

Steve Kannon - 0
Bluegrass band Granite Hill is making its first-ever stop at the Commercial Tavern November 10, but it's familiar ground for some of...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Living Here

A very visual – and visible – way to remember

Veronica Reiner - 0
Many of the hydro poles in Wellesley have been transformed into a tribute for those who fought and died in the service...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Remembering not to repeat a history of warring ways

Steve Kannon - 0
The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month takes on an extra significance this time around, as we mark the 100th...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Written words are how we remember these days

Faisal Ali - 0
With every passing Remembrance Day, the  big wars of the 20th century slip further and further out of our collective memories. This year marks...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Legion goes digital with its poppy campaign

Veronica Reiner - 0
Aligning with the modern digital age, the symbol of remembrance is now available online for the first time. The complement the traditional version, the...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

EDSS Lancers Football

Fatality west of Elmira

From Flanders to Breslau, local producer films dramatic reading of McCrae...