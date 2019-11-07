fbpx
-2.8 C
Elmira
Friday, November 8, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Our Communities In Pictures

Fatality west of Elmira

Aneta Rebiszewski
Photographer Aneta Rebiszewski
84

Emergency crews responded to a fiery three-vehicle collision west of Elmira Nov. 1 that claimed the life of Heidelberg’s Brittney Martin, 22. Her pickup truck was involved in a collision with two commercial trucks on Line 86, just south of Blind Line. The road was closed for much of the day as the investigation was carried out.

Previous articleFrom Flanders to Breslau, local producer films dramatic reading of McCrae poem
Next articleEDSS Lancers Football
Living Here

A very visual – and visible – way to remember

Veronica Reiner - 0
Many of the hydro poles in Wellesley have been transformed into a tribute for those who fought and died in the service...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

An exchange of cultures proves an illuminating experience

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new exchange student in Woolwich Township has been enjoying the small-town life so far. Since mid-August, Maud...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Scaring up some Halloween fun in Elmira

Veronica Reiner - 0
Those in search of the Halloween spirit need look no further than the vibrant, spooky display at an Elmira heritage home, an experience...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

EDSS Lancers Football

From Flanders to Breslau, local producer films dramatic reading of McCrae...

Police currently marking Crime Prevention Week