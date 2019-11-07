fbpx
-3.2 C
Elmira
Friday, November 8, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

End of an era for MP

Harold Albrecht reflects on his time as MP, looks to stay involved in community

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
41
0

TRENDING

Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 8

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional GovernmentVeronica Reiner - 0

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates...
Get the full story ...
Local SportsAneta Rebiszewski - 0

Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team

Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
overcast clouds
-3.2 ° C
-1 °
-6 °
86 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
-5 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

Veronica Reiner - 0
A 16-month moratorium imposed on new dog kennel licenses in Wellesley Township was lifted Tuesday night, as council also look to revise...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Legion to host Remembrance Day parade, ceremonies on Sunday

Veronica Reiner - 0
With Remembrance Day fast approaching, the Elmira Legion’s annual poppy campaign remains in full swing. The organization is also busy planning services set...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Taking a PASS on our anxieties

Veronica Reiner - 0
Woolwich Community Services newest endeavour will help both children and parents in the community deal with anxiety.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Team Canada’s para ice hockey team to hold training camp at Elmira’s WMC

Veronica Reiner - 0
Canada’s National Para Ice Hockey team, the equivalent of an Olympic-level for the sport, is making a local stop for a rigorous...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks post another pair of wins, the first in convincing style

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks had a strong showing last weekend, winning a pair of games, the first seeing the team post two converted touchdowns.
Get the full story ...

Two weeks having passed since the federal election, Harold Albrecht has had time to reflect on his nearly 14 years as the MP for Kitchener-Conestoga.

In a reversal of fortune from the 2015 election, Albrecht lost to Liberal candidate Tim Louis by just 305 votes on October 21. The results marked the end of an era that saw the him win four elections dating back to his edging out of former Liberal MP Lynn Myers in January 2006.

Today, he and his team are working to clean out his campaign and constituency offices in both Kitchener and Ottawa, as well as to take down all lawn signs throughout the riding. For now, he won’t be making any immediate long-term plans about his future.

“I’m disappointed that I can’t continue to serve because I absolutely loved what I was doing,” said 70-year-old Albrecht. “But I’m not in despair: I know something else will come along, and there will be other opportunities where I can continue to serve.”

After winning his first election by 1,370 votes, Albrecht was re-elected three more times: in 2008, he beat out Liberal candidate Orlando Da Silva by more than 11,000 votes.  The 2011 election saw Albrecht garner more than 50 per cent of the vote over New Democratic candidate Lorne Bruce. He won once again in 2015, defeating Louis by just 251 votes.

“I’m very humbled by the support that I had for those years – being elected four times and coming again very close this time,” said Albrecht. “Even though I lost, I lost by a very tiny margin.”

Many elements of this years’ election parallel that of 2015. Both Albrecht and Louis alternated the top spot in Kitchener-Conestoga for hours on election night, after a human error caused a long delay in the final results. It wasn’t until the next morning that Louis was finally declared the winner.

After taking the time to reflect, the significant change this time around was the incorporation of the People’s Party of Canada candidate Koltyn Wallar, said Albrecht.

“If you look at the numbers carefully, the big difference this time was the PPC – 790 votes went to the PPC,” said Albrecht. “I’m fairly confident that most of those came from the Conservative party, so that was the biggest factor.

“In terms of our numbers, ours didn’t change that much; Tim’s numbers didn’t change that much, but when you take out the 790 from what I think many of them would have been cast on the Conservative side.”

It was among the closest races in the country – Albrecht garnered 19,833 (39.07%), while Louis won with 20,106 (39.61%) of the vote. NDP candidate Riani De Wet finished third with 5,152 (10.15%) and Green party candidate Stephanie Goertz got 4,889 (9.63%).

“There are things, yes, that we could have done differently. But the what-ifs in life, if you start bogging down on those, you’ll never get anywhere. So you just move ahead with your best plan,” said Albrecht.

“There were a number of factors that could have gone either way. From that point of view, I can go out with a good feeling about what I’ve tried to do for the riding.”

During his tenure, Albrecht and his team served thousands of constituents with a wide variety of issues ranging from refugees settlements, Canada Revenue Agency, employment insurance, passports and the like, he notes.

In addition to helping those coming into the office with concerns, the team also hosted plenty of outreach events throughout the riding. These events included passport clinics, blood donor clinics, and shredding events, which helped people get rid of any personal ID that could fall into the wrong hands.

On a national level, Albrecht said he was proud of the work he committed to mental health issues and suicide prevention. He served as co-chair of a cross-party committee that published a report “Not to Be Forgotten” in 2011, which dealt with the need for improved palliative care in Canada, better suicide prevention initiatives, and prevention of elder abuse.

“We did a lot of work on that and I think moved that yardstick forward considerably,” said Albrecht. “We still have a long, long way to go … especially in palliative care. We’re so far short of where we should be.”

Other issues important to Albrecht include standing up for small- to medium-sized businesses, the agricultural community, and proper safeguards for the vulnerable.

Although he may not be the MP anymore, those in Kitchener-Conestoga can expect to see Albrecht around the community. The riding has been his home for his entire life – he grew up in Waterloo Region and attended Waterloo Oxford District Secondary School in Wilmot.

“I won’t get to every event like I did, but I still intend to be in the community. I’m not going to fade into the woodwork, “ said Albrecht.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter, I don’t know what all it will hold. My faith is my foundation, I have confidence that God will hold open a door. Or else he’ll just want me to sit down and be quiet. One of the two,” he said with a laugh.

While he is avoiding making any concrete commitments, Albrecht said he is looking forward to spending a lot more time with his family, including his three kids, nine grandkids, and his wife Darlene.

On the other hand, he won’t miss the weekly drives from Kitchener to Ottawa, and then back to Kitchener again that was required of him as an MP.

Previous articleWellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw
Next articlePolice currently marking Crime Prevention Week

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski - 0

An immersive experience helps kids acquire language skills

Two months into their stay in the country, a group of students from France got to experience another cultural moment of sorts when Halloween rolled around last week. It was just the latest...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks post another pair of wins, the first in convincing style

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks had a strong showing last weekend, winning a pair of games, the first seeing the team post two converted touchdowns.
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings reclaim top spot in conference with pair of wins

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
What a difference a week makes. Having dropped two of three the weekend before, the Elmira Sugar Kings took both ends of...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Farm-to-table route meets public demand

Veronica Reiner - 0
Meeting the growing demand for healthier meat products and more transparency in food processing while maintaining all the flavour is a tall order,...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

Veronica Reiner - 0
A 16-month moratorium imposed on new dog kennel licenses in Wellesley Township was lifted Tuesday night, as council also look to revise...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Getting caught up in a web of family fun

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
The unlikely friendship between a pig and a spider, not to mention a whole barnyard full of characters, is the stuff of...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Team Canada’s para ice hockey team to hold training camp at Elmira’s WMC

Veronica Reiner - 0
Canada’s National Para Ice Hockey team, the equivalent of an Olympic-level for the sport, is making a local stop for a rigorous...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

After long delay, Louis named as victor in Kitchener-Conestoga

Observer Staff - 0
While most of the country went to bed Monday night knowing there’d be a minority government, voters in Kitchener-Conestoga had to...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional Government

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Veronica Reiner - 0
Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates stop in Elmira on October...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Meet the candidates

Veronica Reiner - 0
By Veronica Reiner & Aneta Rebiszewski Five candidates are vying for your vote in the October 21 federal election: incumbent...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke

Veronica Reiner - 0
Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month. Albrecht, 69, was on a trip with his...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

EDSS Lancers Football

Fatality west of Elmira

From Flanders to Breslau, local producer films dramatic reading of McCrae...