The EDSS Lancers senior football team took on the WCI Vikings, but fell short 17-1 during a Tuesday evening game in Cambridge.
Our Communities In Pictures
EDSS Lancers Football
Living Here
A very visual – and visible – way to remember
Many of the hydro poles in Wellesley have been transformed into a tribute for those who fought and died in the service...
Living Here
An exchange of cultures proves an illuminating experience
The new exchange student in Woolwich Township has been enjoying the small-town life so far. Since mid-August, Maud...
Living Here
Scaring up some Halloween fun in Elmira
Those in search of the Halloween spirit need look no further than the vibrant, spooky display at an Elmira heritage home, an experience...
Living Here
Program encourages Girls to give it a Go
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo...
