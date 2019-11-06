It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Stratford General Hospital, surrounded by family. Born November 15, 1949, Elaine was 69 years of age. Beloved wife of Larry for 50 years. Loving mother to Stephanie and husband Mark, Brent and wife Josée. Dear grandmother of Devon and Dylan Wagner and Gabrielle Gerber. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Eddie and Lynn Jacobs, Ray and Jackie Jacobs, john and Bev Jacobs and her sister Sue and Dave Hammer, the Gerber family as well as many nieces, nephews and many friends in the Wellesley community. Her best friend Pat Green will cherish all the happy moments they shared. Elaine was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Florence Jacobs. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Stratford General Hospital I.C.U. for their exceptional level of care, compassion and professionalism. Visitation will be held at the Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Following cremation, a family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Stratford General Hospital, St. Marks Lutheran Church or the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.

