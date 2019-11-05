This year was the first time that the Maryhill Historical Society was giving out treats at the Edward Halter Home. Tom Schell and wife Charlene along with Diane Strickler gave out treats to about 20 young people who didn’t let the pouring rain stop their visiting homes in the area.
Historical Society Halloween
Genealogical Fair
The Maryhill Historical Society again attended the 7th annual Genealogical Fair at the Kitchener Public Library on Saturday, November 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
