The Maryhill Historical Society again attended the 7th annual Genealogical Fair at the Kitchener Public Library on Saturday, November 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This event is free with no registration required. Visitors were encouraged to visit the Grace Schmidt Room to explore the “Ancestry” library edition and “Find My Past” genealogy databases. They could search for Waterloo County ancestors and could try the libraries’ digital research computer and their new digitization equipment.

The keynote speaker was Melanie McLennan of Ancestral Tapestry who will speak on how she was able to break through her Irish genealogy brick wall with genetic genealogy and DNA. There were 9 lectures and workshops taking place in the lower levels of the library from 11:15 to 3:30 with a break for lunch.

The Maryhill Historical Society was one of 28 exhibitors in the reading lounge of the main level with each group donating an item for a door prize.