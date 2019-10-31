St. Boniface students strut the runway at Halloween fashion show

The gym at St. Boniface school on Thursday, Oct. 31st at 1 p.m. was a beehive of activity with the student getting ready to walk down the runway for their annual Halloween fashion show. Principal Marylin Dawson called all the classes down to the gym for the very popular fashion show and upon entering were greeted with music that are Halloween favourites.

This event is sponsored by the school council. It is always a big hit with parents and grandparents as well as with the students themselves. It is also great to see the older students dress up and they seem to enjoy the dressing up as much as the younger students. Even the staff gets into the fun. It is cute to see several of the students younger siblings dressing up in costume as well.

There were prizes for the funniest, scariest, coolest super hero and most original in the kindergarten, primary, junior and intermediate classes. Although some costumes were purchased many of the students prefer to do their own thing and came up with some very interesting outfits. Only a very few students decided not to dress up and most of the staff also donned costumes which made for a very festive afternoon.

Thank you to Antoinette & Ralph Harris who have donated a pumpkin for each class room for the carving contest. Tickets were sold and these pumpkins were raffled off with the proceeds going to the school.