Over 100 young people from the two Junior-Senior Kindergarten classrooms and the grades 1 , 2 & 3 classes from St. Boniface School enjoyed the hospitality of Twin Oaks Nursing Home on the afternoon of Thursday, October 31st. It was a festive occasion with even residents and staff dressing up. The dining room was festive with spiders, bats, jack o lanterns, witches and goblins decorating the walls and ghosts hanging from the ceiling. Some of the classes sang songs along with the motion to entertain everyone and was enjoyed by all.
Connecting Our Communities
A Twin Oaks halloween fashion show
TRENDING
Meet the candidates
By Veronica Reiner & Aneta Rebiszewski Five candidates are vying for your vote in...
Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call
With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich
Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates...
Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team
Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete...
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Maryhill News
Historical Society
The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, October 28th in the...
Maryhill News
Grade 4 students receive their bibles
This is the 4th year that St. Boniface School held its Grade 4 Bible Ceremony in St. Boniface Church during...
Maryhill News
Maryhill woman crowned Miss KW Oktoberfest
Congratulations to Erin Wetzel who on Friday, October 4th was crowned Miss K-W Oktoberfest at the Oktoberfest Gala held at the...
Maryhill News
Halloween Party
Sunday, October 20th was a beautiful day for the 9th annual children’s Halloween Party which was held from 11 a.m. to 1...
Maryhill News
Food Drive
Every year St. Boniface Church parishioners are asked to donate food items for the local food banks in our area. ...
Previous articleQuilt auction raises $100k
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
LIVING HERE
A very visual – and visible – way to remember
Many of the hydro poles in Wellesley have been transformed into a tribute for those who fought and died in the service of the country. A series of...
In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.
You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.
Theatre
Plenty of laughs figuring out retirement
The newest offering from the Elmira Theatre Company follows the comedic journey of two couples that step into a new chapter of...
Local Sports
It’s full-court impress for EDSS junior girls’ basketball squad
Not known as home to powerhouse squads on the basketball court, EDSS may just be primed to change that situation thanks to...
Local Sports
A sibling Scottish odyssey to warm a footballer’s heart
A friendly visit to Scotland fuelled by an Elmira family’s passion for soccer quickly turned into an experience they won’t soon forget.
Woolwich Township Council
Woolwich raises concerns about province’s aggregate policy
Perhaps concerned by the Ford government’s “open for business” policy, Woolwich councillors pushed for stronger protections for the public in drafting a response...
Business Ventures
Safety at WNH extends beyond “call before you dig”
A multi-pronged approach to safety, from the dangers posed to customer to the mental wellbeing of employees, has netted Waterloo North Hydro (WNH)...
Wellesley Applejacks
Out of first place, Jacks on unfamiliar ground
As things tighten up in the PJHL’s South Doherty Division, an overtime loss was enough to drop the Wellesley Applejacks from first...
- Advertisement -