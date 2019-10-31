fbpx
A Twin Oaks halloween fashion show

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Over 100  young people from the two Junior-Senior Kindergarten classrooms and the grades 1 , 2 & 3  classes from St. Boniface School enjoyed the hospitality of Twin Oaks Nursing Home on the afternoon of Thursday, October 31st.  It was a festive occasion with even residents and staff dressing up.  The dining room was festive with spiders, bats, jack o lanterns, witches and goblins decorating the walls and ghosts hanging from the ceiling.  Some of the classes sang songs along with the motion to entertain everyone and was enjoyed by all.

