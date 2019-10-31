A Twin Oaks halloween fashion show

Over 100 young people from the two Junior-Senior Kindergarten classrooms and the grades 1 , 2 & 3 classes from St. Boniface School enjoyed the hospitality of Twin Oaks Nursing Home on the afternoon of Thursday, October 31st. It was a festive occasion with even residents and staff dressing up. The dining room was festive with spiders, bats, jack o lanterns, witches and goblins decorating the walls and ghosts hanging from the ceiling. Some of the classes sang songs along with the motion to entertain everyone and was enjoyed by all.

The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

