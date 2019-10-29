Passed away peacefully at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in her 98th year. Wife of the late Aden Weber (2002). Mother of Laverne and Elsie of Elmira, Delfred and Doris of Wallenstein, Dorothy and Allan Frey of RR 1, Elmira, Marilyn and Floyd Gingrich of Elmira, Lorene Wideman of Elmira, Stephen and Rosanne of Elmira, and Jon and Elmeda Staken of Elmira. Mother-in-law of Grace Weber of Elmira. Survived by 43 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Adina Martin and Almeda Shantz. Predeceased by her parents Ozias and Nancy (Martin) Bauman, son Wayne, son-in-law Glenn Wideman, four grandchildren, a great-grandson, and brothers-in-law Aaron Martin and Noah Shantz. A special thank you to the staff at Heritage House and Martin’s Rest Home. Visitation was held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. and Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A family service took place in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9 a.m., then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for interment and public service.
Weber, Lucinda (Bauman)
IN MEMORIAM
