The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, October 28th in the Edward Halter Home at 7 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS:

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – During the month of October research was done for Mike Seitz (Scherrer), Frank Weiler (Weiler), Janet Kauk (Tschirhart), Paul Wandrie (Andrich / Krausmann / Martin), Don Mumford (Anstett / Batte / Clemens / Ernewein / Klein / Roach / Rothel / Shantz / Tschirhart), Lorraine Hinsberger (Stroh / Zimmer/ Leyes), Pat Weiler (Keller).

BIRTHDAY CLUB – 9 cards have been sent during the month of October.

BUILDING MAINTENANCE – Everything is good at this time.

CEMETERY – Working on an accurate survey of the property and inspecting the monuments and making repairs as required in the Old Walled Cemetery.

CHURCH – There was1 death during the month. Received a picture of Crowning of Mary (May 1957). Working on the index for the New Cemetery.

COMMUNITY– Updating the Veterans book.

FUNDRAISING – Heritage Day was very well attended and the Silent Auction was a great success.

MEMBERSHIP – 2 new lifetime memberships received for 2020 and one member passed away. We have 302 member households with 167 of those receiving information through emails.

PROGRAM – Plans have been received for the Annual General Meeting on Sunday, November 17th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre from 2-4 p.m. Elections will take place and Guest Speaker is Joanna Rickert-Hall who will speak on her book “Waterloo You Never Knew: Life on the Margins.”

PUBLICATIONS – The Fall newsletter has been mailed or emailed and currently working on both the Spring newsletter and calendar.

RESOURCE CENTRE – Toured visitors through the cemetery, Historical House and Church. Have completed cutting down plants in front flowerbeds and continue cleaning in the Halter Home. New this year treats will be handed out during Halloween from 5-7 p.m.at the Edward Halter Home also will be having an “Old Fashioned Christmas” on Sunday, December 1st from 1-4 which will include hot apple cider and Christmas cookies. Bring your singing voice for Christmas Carols. Also discussed was having the Edward Halter Home open one Sunday a month during the winter season.

SCHOOL – Working on Bloomingdale School pictures from 1936 – 1937.

WAYSIDE CROSSES – All are good but next Spring will be fixing the picket fence at the Keleher Cross.

WEBSITE CO-ORDINATOR – Has continued to update information and pictures.

NEW BUSINESS – We will have a display at the Kitchener Public Library Genealogy Fair on Saturday, November 2nd and also on November 14th at Elmira High School.

All members have been asked to read over the updates and changes to the Constitution & By-Laws and the Policies and Procedures. These will be gone over at the next meeting in the New Year.