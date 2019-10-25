Grade 4 students receive their bibles

This is the 4th year that St. Boniface School held its Grade 4 Bible Ceremony in St. Boniface Church during their Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday, October 17th. With the presentation taking place during this Mass the whole school and parish community are also able to be present. This also was the second time that the school choir sang for this special occasion. The bibles are purchases by the Catholic Women’s League and members Helen Wilhelm and Sandra Zinger helped Father Ron Voisin in presenting the bibles to the students.