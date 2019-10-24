fbpx
18.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Wellesley celebrates opening of new Wellesley trail named for Erb family

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
11
0

TRENDING

Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta RebiszewskiFive candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon -
0

Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional GovernmentVeronica Reiner -
0

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Community rallies to support teen diagnosed with leukemia

The community is rallying in support of an Elmira family coping with their son’s leukemia diagnosis, raising more...
Get the full story ...
Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Living Here

An exchange of cultures proves an illuminating experience

Veronica Reiner -
0
The new exchange student in Woolwich Township has been enjoying the small-town life so far.Since mid-August, Maud...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Taking the walking bus to school

Veronica Reiner -
0
Students at St. Boniface CES didn't let a little rain dampen their spirits during Wednesday morning’s Walk...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Community rallies to support teen diagnosed with leukemia

Veronica Reiner -
0
The community is rallying in support of an Elmira family coping with their son’s leukemia diagnosis, raising more than $10,000 in a matter of...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional Government

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Veronica Reiner -
0
Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates stop in Elmira on October...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pa(i)r for the course

Veronica Reiner -
0
The EDSS girls’ and boys’ golf teams teed up a strong showing at the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) regionals, and are...
Get the full story ...

A large crowd gathered in Wellesley village Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of a new trail system named after a local family. ErbHaven Trails, located behind the township fire hall on Queen’s Bush Road, is now officially open to the public.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches were delivered by Sandy Erb, whose family donated part of the trail space, Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak, regional chair Karen Redman, and Matthew Stubbings on behalf of Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris.

“We thought it was very fitting to donate the woodlot for people to use for walking because when my dad retired, he joined my mother in walking Hutchison Road every day,” said Erb.

“Many of you probably remember seeing him walking and waving and smiling at you. We thought it was very fitting to have a walking trail named after him to remember him by.”

The township acquired the space back in September 2016 when 32 acres was purchased from the family of the late Earl E. Erb, and the Erb family donated another eight acres. The land was originally a dairy farm called “ErbHaven Holsteins.”

A bronze plaque placed on top of a rock is situated at the head of the trail to honour his memory – 1940-2015. The wording on the plate, funded by the family, features a passage from the Bible.

Before being converted into a public trail, the space had been in the Erb family for three generations. Earl and his wife Eva Erb purchased the property back in 1964. Elmer and Vera Erb lived there prior to that, having purchased the property from Vera’s mother back in 1940.

“Whenever I go to New York City and I walk through Central Park, I think that the reason people today can embrace the outdoors and nature is because of the vision of those who came before them,” said Redman.

Wellesley Township funded the trailhead sign, along with the structure holding up the sign, at a cost of about $7,500. Nowak added that this grand opening is the first of many upcoming developments on the parcel of land.

“This is the first step in the development of the park. This is the first major event that’s happening here – additional trails can be added in the future, and planning is underway for the overall Wellesley Township recreation centre on this land,” said Nowak.

“An application is being made for provincial and federal funding in hopes of moving forward with this development.”

The trail can be found at 1401 Queen’s Bush Rd. in Wellesley. There is a trail started near the fire department parking lot that leads to the forested area. It is marked with a large “ErbHaven Trails” sign.

Previous articleMinority governments have an upside, but no guarantees
Next articleDJ Carroll looks to up the spooky quotient at this year’s haunted house event

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner -
0

An exchange of cultures proves an illuminating experience

The new exchange student in Woolwich Township has been enjoying the small-town life so far.Since mid-August, Maud Paillet is staying with the Sauve family in Maryhill. She hails...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Creative Arts

Spinning a good yarn

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
In coining the phrase “the medium is the message,” Marshall McLuhan probably didn’t have knitting in mind. But yarn is precisely the...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks take three of four points to stay atop their division

Veronica Reiner -
0
Coming off a break of almost two weeks, the Wellesley Applejacks may have had a little bit of rust to shake off,...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Municipalities calling for changes to liability insurance regime

Steve Kannon -
0
A system that sees municipalities as money bags when it comes to awarding legal settlements is a longstanding sore spot for Ontario’s local...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings’ streak ended, but team quickly rebounds to pull off a win

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Their four-game win streak halted Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Kitchener, the Elmira Sugar Kings quickly rebounded the next day...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police mark National Teen Driver Safety Week

Municipalities calling for changes to liability insurance regime

$11.4 million approved for new St. Boniface school in Breslau