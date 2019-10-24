fbpx
18.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Teaching the teachers to empower street kids

Former Elmira resident John Coffey finds himself on a real mission in Manila

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
11
0

Nearly 10 years ago, Elmira resident John Coffey packed his bags and moved to Manila, Philippines where he decided to dedicate his time to empowering the youth in the community through the non-profit organization International Teams Tender.

What first started as a few short-term missions to the country quickly turned into a passion for teaching and leading as an example for children that are living on the streets of Manila.

“We’re not just sending them to school but we are transforming at risk children into agents of change in their community,” he said last week during a visit back home in Elmira.

In the beginning Coffey was a volunteer and would often help with handing out food to the children living on the streets, many of them runaways or addicted to solvents. But that was just the start of what he’d ultimately set out to achieve in Manila, where he wanted to provide programs and community-based initiatives to allow the kids to become educated and responsible leaders.

Achieving that goal through IT Tender meant coming up with long-term solutions to meet the needs of the street kids, he noted.

“Instead of just reaching out to youth living on the street, it became more proactive and preventative.”

By 2013, Coffey had taken over leadership of IT Tender and embarked on a personal journey in keeping with his efforts to help others.

IT Tender came up with a program called ‘Sponsor-A-Child-Now’ that helps elementary and high school students receive an education through a $25 monthly fee that covers any expenses.

“Over time you see these kids who are so grateful to be able to go to school – they look up to the Filipino staff, they want to be like them,” Coffey explained. 

The program already has more than 150 sponsors to day, contributing to its success, but the goal is to bring that number up to 1,000.

Much has changed in the decade since he left for Manila, notably his marriage and a young daughter. His wife Jamielyn Coffey, who was born in the Philippines, is also involved in the initiative as a teacher at the early childhood education centre run by IT Tender. Together they work hand in hand to provide a strong foundation for these children who are in need of empowerment and leadership.

Many educators in the Philippines lack the funds to finish their education, a situation that led to an IT Tender program called ‘Send a Teacher to School.’ It provides a scholarship for local teachers and social workers who are pursuing a college education.

The IT Tenders team is made up of an all Filipino staff that grew up in poverty, Coffey explained, noting they serve as role models for the benefits of creating a strong foundation of educators that the children can look up to.

“We didn’t want to just invest in the kids, but we wanted to invest in our staff. Have them improve, have them be examples to the kids,” he said.

IT Tender was established in 2000 by a Filipino couple, John and Gela Basiwa, who saw a need in their community to help abandoned or runaway youth. In the early days of IT Tender, most of what the couple did was bring bread to the children on the streets who were often malnourished.  Since its inception the initiative has grown through its various programs that mainly focus on providing education, creating a sense of community and providing a better future for the youth living in Manila.

While time has passed by for the former Elmira resident, he now considers the Philippines to be his home, the place where he will continue to work with the children in the community to help set an example and provide any guidance they need.  When Coffey isn’t helping in Manila, he is travelling around to collect sponsorships and inform people on what IT Tender does.

“It’s incredible to see that they’re turning into responsible leaders.”

More information on IT Tender and the programs that they are running in the Philippines can be found online. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can visit the website or contact John himself at john.coffey@iteams.ca.

Aneta Rebiszewski
Aneta Rebiszewskihttps://observerxtra.com
Aneta is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.
Previous articleDJ Carroll looks to up the spooky quotient at this year’s haunted house event
Next articleHalloween in Elmira again involves CANS, not just candy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Creative ArtsAneta Rebiszewski -
0

Spinning a good yarn

In coining the phrase “the medium is the message,” Marshall McLuhan probably didn’t have knitting in mind. But yarn is precisely the medium put to use by Kirk Dunn, and he very much...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings’ streak ended, but team quickly rebounds to pull off a win

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Their four-game win streak halted Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Kitchener, the Elmira Sugar Kings quickly rebounded the next day...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks take three of four points to stay atop their division

Veronica Reiner -
0
Coming off a break of almost two weeks, the Wellesley Applejacks may have had a little bit of rust to shake off,...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Inspiration turns lumps of clay into coveted works

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Recently returned from the Vatican, where he presented another piece of art to the Pope, Timothy Schmalz is right back to work...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Spinning a good yarn

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
In coining the phrase “the medium is the message,” Marshall McLuhan probably didn’t have knitting in mind. But yarn is precisely the...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich prepares input to province on gravel pit policy

Steve Kannon -
0
Woolwich is preparing its two cents as the province looks to overhaul the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA). The township plans to submit comments during...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings double up on Stratford Warriors to continue hot streak

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Home and away, it was a good weekend for the Elmira Sugar Kings as they twice bested the Stratford Warriors, extending their winning streak...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Business Ventures

Things go to waste, but proper disposal is key

Veronica Reiner -
0
Area farmers who find themselves with potentially hazardous waste – the likes of unused pesticides and expired livestock medications – have a chance later...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional Government

Highlighting the tourism opportunities a stone’s throw from Toronto

Veronica Reiner -
0
The farmers’ market and Mennonite history of St. Jacobs may be familiar to residents here, but for an ever-increasing audience of new Torontonians, the...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Kindred Credit Union seeking new CEO as incumbent to retire

Faisal Ali -
0
Peace, justice and shared prosperity are not ideas one would typically associate with any banking organization, but for Kindred Credit Union, it’s precisely at...
Get the full story ...
Local News

United Way looking to provide grant support to Wellesley residents’ community projects

Faisal Ali -
0
The United Way Waterloo Region Communities group is looking to support small, community-driven projects in the Wellesley Township through its community matching grant program.Whether...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police mark National Teen Driver Safety Week

Municipalities calling for changes to liability insurance regime

$11.4 million approved for new St. Boniface school in Breslau