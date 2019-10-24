fbpx
15.3 C
Elmira
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
ColumnsGwynne Dyer
Their View / Opinion

Spain struggles with Catalan dilemma

Gwynne Dyer
Column By Gwynne Dyer
6
0

The demonstrations, some of them violent, are still going on in Catalonia a week after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition. This was the last thing Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, needed three weeks before a national election in which his Socialist Party was already losing ground to right-wing nationalist parties.

Catalan separatists are convinced that the evil ‘Spanish state’ as a whole is conspiring to crush their movement, but the court had little choice because those leaders deliberately broke the law. They held an illegal independence referendum two years ago in which few people except the separatists voted, and used that ‘victory’ to proclaim independence.

Opinion poll always show that a majority of people in Catalonia don’t want independence, but 92 per cent of those who participated in the referendum voted for it. It was cynical manipulation that exploited the fact that the anti-separatist parties in Catalonia all told their supporters not to vote in an illegal poll.

The bid for independence failed when Madrid dissolved the regional parliament and removed the separatists from office. In the subsequent provincial election in December 2017, the pro-independence parties got 47.7 per cent of the vote, so the separatists would probably have lost a real referendum by the same margin.

Yet it was the separatists who formed the next provincial government too, because they enjoy strong support in rural constituencies where almost everybody speaks Catalan. As in most countries, the system gives more weight to rural voters, so the separatists won five more seats in parliament than the pro-Spain parties and are still in power.

The real problem for the separatists is that about half the people in Catalonia are Spanish-speakers who have no interest whatever in seceding from Spain. Some are relatively recent arrivals, but most were born in Catalonia, the children and grandchildren of migrants from other parts of Spain who were attracted by the booming economy.

It’s still one of the richest parts of Spain, and – again as in most developed countries – some of its tax revenues are transferred to help poorer regions of the country. This is bitterly resented by most Catalan-speakers and partly explains the drive for independence, although the most powerful factor is simply ethnic nationalism.

How can ethnic Catalans achieve their goal in a democratic way, however, when half the voters by definition are not interested in it? The only way is somehow to define Spanish-speakers as not really full citizens of Catalonia, and although they never say that in so many words that was their unspoken justification for the manipulation they practised in the 2017 ‘referendum.’

Josep Borrel, Spain’s foreign minister, but himself a Catalan, recently offered a lethal analysis of this attitude: “I think the root of the problem is that the independence movement denies the ‘Catalanness’ of those people who aren’t in favour of independence. When you … claim that only those who think like you are ‘the people’, that’s a totalitarian attitude.”

‘Totalitarian’ is too strong a word, but there’s no doubt that this opinion is widely shared among Catalans, and that it makes Spanish-speakers keep their heads down. You’d never think, looking at the half-million-strong crowds of protesters who have been thronging Barcelona’s streets in the past week, that more than half the city’s residents are actually Spanish-speakers who oppose independence.

On the other hand, you cannot fail to feel some sympathy for the Catalan nationalists, for as recently as 1950 the great majority of the city’s residents were Catalan-speakers. You also cannot ignore the history: Catalans are not oppressed now, but the only language used in the schools and in all official communications in Catalonia under the Franco dictatorship, right down to the 1980s, was Spanish.

None of this has been forgotten by the Catalans, who at one time even feared that their language might be lost. An independent Catalonia might have restricted the arrival of so many Spanish-speakers if such an entity had existed 75 years ago, but it’s too late now. 

Those Catalans who respect democracy but want independence therefore face an insoluble problem, and it’s only Spain’s refusal to permit a real referendum that spares them from having to face up to the conflict between these two values. But the Spanish constitution talks of the ‘indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation’ and does not permit any region to hold a referendum on independence.

This is hardly surprising in a country that has had four civil wars in the past two centuries, but it effectively guarantees that the unrest in Catalonia will continue indefinitely.

So far it has been almost entirely non-violent, but the traditional pro-independence civil society groups, the Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, are now being outflanked by Tsunami Democratic, a more combative and secretive group. (It was they who occupied the airport last week.)

They are almost all young, they are at home with apps and social media, and they are up for a fight, but Catalonia is still a pretty peaceful place.  Long may it remain so.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

We're looking for opinions that count.

Yours. Join in the conversation, provide another viewpoint, change minds with your perspective.

Write a Letter

OUR COLUMNISTS

Steve Kannon

Ideas and platforms long ago dropped in favour of electability

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon -
0
The federal election campaign was the most recent example of politics falling to the lowest common denominator: what’s in it for me?
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

What kind of change will voters opt for this time around?

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon -
0
Four years ago, we had a federal election in a climate of change, with Justin Trudeau leading the resurgent Liberals against a tired, unloved...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Spain struggles with Catalan dilemma

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer -
0
The demonstrations, some of them violent, are still going on in Catalonia a week after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Wheels spinning in Syrian debacle

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer -
0
Russia and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad win, the Kurds lose, and the United States leaves in disgrace. It has been a hectic...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

The electorate needs to know farmers are also pro-environment

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts -
0
In these early days after the federal election, there’s a continuous line of fingers wagging at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, telling him he...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

You’ll see fewer new harvesters in the fields this fall

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts -
0
Farmers are sometimes criticized for driving “shiny new tractors,” presumably because they make too much money and don’t really need them.
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

What’s in a name? Try painting a duck boat

Steve Galea Steve Galea -
0
One of my favourite outdoors stories is by Larry Dabblemont of Missouri. That tale is called Old Paint and it is about an...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

Illuminating thoughts to lighten things

Steve Galea Steve Galea -
0
If you happen to notice more people walking around these days with white canes, seeing eye dogs and dark glasses, don’t be alarmed. It’s...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Beyond a delicious beverage, teabags a good monitoring tool

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones -
0
Q.  With trouble brewing over carbon emissions in the Arctic, how might the humble teabag help determine the severity of the problem?
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

We’re not the only species able to make use of the Internet

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones -
0
Q.  What are “ghost guns” and how might they impact forensics?A.  The technology for three-dimensional printers has been evolving rapidly,...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

MORE COLUMNS

Living Here

There and back again: a pilgrim’s tale

Faisal Ali -
0
Over the course of the summer, Rev. Scott Sinclair of Elmira’s Gale Presbyterian Church took a spiritual journey –  a pilgrimage – along the...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

A pilgrimage worth making more than once

Whitney Neilson -
0
Despite breaking his leg the last time he embarked on a pilgrimage, Rev. Scott Sinclair is preparing to walk the Camino de Santiago this...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police Report: October 24th, 2019

Municipalities calling for changes to liability insurance regime

$11.4 million approved for new St. Boniface school in Breslau