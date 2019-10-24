fbpx
15.3 C
Elmira
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Police Report

Police mark National Teen Driver Safety Week

Observer Staff -
0
Police are currently promoting public awareness related to National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs through October 26. Parachute Canada, a...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn residents to be vigilant against cybercrime

Observer Admin -
0
Police have issued a warning that cybercriminals continue to exploit human and technological vulnerabilities leading to billions of dollars lost to cybercrime every year.
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police look to “train” the public in rail safety

Observer Admin -
0
The Waterloo Regional Police Service joined law enforcement agencies across North America for Operation Clear Track, an initiative designed to educate the public on how...
Get the full story ...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Police mark National Teen Driver Safety Week

7

Police are currently promoting public awareness related to National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs through October 26.
Parachute Canada, a national injury prevention organization is leading the awareness campaign designed to make the public aware of teen driver safety issues and encourage communities to be a part of the solution. Local police play a central role, along with other local emergency service providers and community partners.
This year the primary focus is on the issue of drugged driving among teens. Police report that youth represent the largest number of drivers who test positive for drugs or alcohol after a fatal crash – 32 per cent of fatally injured drivers aged 16 to 19 tested positive for marijuana; one in three youth say they’ve ridden in a vehicle driven by someone under the influence of cannabis; and the number of Canadian drivers killed in car crashes who test positive for drugs now exceeds the number who test positive for alcohol.

OCTOBER 19
4:00 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a report of election signs being damaged in the area of Millbank. A concerned citizen contacted police after viewing a social media post of someone driving over a sign. Through investigation, the motor vehicle and driver were identified. A 22-year-old North Perth man  was arrested and charged with ‘mischief under $5,000.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford on December 9 to answer the charge. Anyone that is convicted of mischief can face a fine imposed by the court or imprisonment up to two years. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.  Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://hc-cs.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.


OCTOBER 20
5:30 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a motor-vehicle collision on Snyders Road East in Wilmot Township, east of Queen Street. A motorcycle collided with a car, which was turning left out of a private driveway. The rider of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old Kitchener man, was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a London hospital by air ambulance. The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Petersburg woman, was not injured. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.


OCTOBER 21
6:00 PM | A Perth County OPP officer on general patrol in Milverton observed a motor vehicle with a loud muffler. The officer conducted a traffic stop to speak with the driver, subsequently determining the man was suspended from driving. The 20-year-old Perth East man was charged with ‘improper muffler – motor vehicle’ and ‘driving while under suspension.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford on November 26.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency: 519-570-9777

Search WRPS Incident Reports
File A Report Online
Map Incident Occurences

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon -
0

Woolwich prepares input to province on gravel pit policy

Woolwich is preparing its two cents as the province looks to overhaul the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA). The township plans to submit comments during a public consultation period runs until November 4.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon -
2

Councillors declare climate emergency in Woolwich

Climate change is not only real, emergency measures are warranted to help stave off the worst of its impacts, say Woolwich councillors. “It is a climate emergency. This...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley debates potential controversy in use of Biblical verse on trail sign

Veronica Reiner -
0
The potential for controversy over religious wording had Wellesley councillors debating the finer points of a trailside plaque. Meeting Tuesday...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Rec. Centre Committee wins township backing, wish list finalized

Veronica Reiner -
0
Now an official committee of council, the Wellesley Recreation Centre Committee has finalized its wish-list for a proposed new rec. facility in the township. The...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Wellesley opts to play ball with unhappy resident

Veronica Reiner -
0
A St. Clements woman is finally seeing a financial resolution to a property damage incident that occurred a year ago. Councillors meeting Tuesday night agreed...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Safety concerns prompt Wellesley to close village skate park

Veronica Reiner -
0
Granted a reprieve earlier this summer, the makeshift skate park in Wellesley has run its course, done in by safety concerns. Councillors meeting August 27...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Donations get the ball rolling for a new rec. complex in Wellesley

Veronica Reiner -
0
Plans for a new Wellesley recreation complex got a boost last weekend, with the township receiving two separate donations for a combined total of...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Municipalities calling for changes to liability insurance regime

$11.4 million approved for new St. Boniface school in Breslau

Wellesley looks to extend ticketing powers to tackle illegal parking