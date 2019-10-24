Police mark National Teen Driver Safety Week

Police are currently promoting public awareness related to National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs through October 26.

Parachute Canada, a national injury prevention organization is leading the awareness campaign designed to make the public aware of teen driver safety issues and encourage communities to be a part of the solution. Local police play a central role, along with other local emergency service providers and community partners.

This year the primary focus is on the issue of drugged driving among teens. Police report that youth represent the largest number of drivers who test positive for drugs or alcohol after a fatal crash – 32 per cent of fatally injured drivers aged 16 to 19 tested positive for marijuana; one in three youth say they’ve ridden in a vehicle driven by someone under the influence of cannabis; and the number of Canadian drivers killed in car crashes who test positive for drugs now exceeds the number who test positive for alcohol.

OCTOBER 19

4:00 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a report of election signs being damaged in the area of Millbank. A concerned citizen contacted police after viewing a social media post of someone driving over a sign. Through investigation, the motor vehicle and driver were identified. A 22-year-old North Perth man was arrested and charged with ‘mischief under $5,000.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford on December 9 to answer the charge. Anyone that is convicted of mischief can face a fine imposed by the court or imprisonment up to two years. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://hc-cs.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.



OCTOBER 20

5:30 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a motor-vehicle collision on Snyders Road East in Wilmot Township, east of Queen Street. A motorcycle collided with a car, which was turning left out of a private driveway. The rider of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old Kitchener man, was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a London hospital by air ambulance. The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Petersburg woman, was not injured. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.



OCTOBER 21

6:00 PM | A Perth County OPP officer on general patrol in Milverton observed a motor vehicle with a loud muffler. The officer conducted a traffic stop to speak with the driver, subsequently determining the man was suspended from driving. The 20-year-old Perth East man was charged with ‘improper muffler – motor vehicle’ and ‘driving while under suspension.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford on November 26.