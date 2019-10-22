Weber, Clayton M.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home in Waterloo, at the age of 77. Clayt was the beloved husband of Anna (Frey) Weber for 54 years. Loving father of Darlene and Matthew Scott of Barrie, Richard and Janelle Weber of Elmira, Collin and Jane Weber of Hortonville, NS, Arnett and Tavia Weber of Waterloo, and Denise Weber of Elmira. Cherished papa of Jordan and Michael; Alyssa and Benjamin; Lee, Eben and Hyland; Joshua and Eva. Survived by siblings Oscar and Erla Weber, Melinda and Homer Martin, Alice and Earl Martin, Verna Weber, Paul and Shirley Weber, and sister-in-law Dorothy Weber. Predeceased by his parents Alvin Weber and Mary Anne (Weber) Wideman, and his brother Enoch Weber. The family received relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Wallenstein Bible Chapel. A memorial service was held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel. A private family interment took place prior to the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wallenstein Bible Chapel (Building Fund) or Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario would be appreciated by the family and may be made by calling the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 519-669-2207.

