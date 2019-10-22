Schlitt, Murray

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, in his 85th year. Murray, of St. Jacobs, was the much loved husband and best friend of Marilyn Schlitt for 56 years. Loving and supportive father of Catherine of Waterloo, David (Lisa Phillips) of Stratford, Andrew of Waterloo, and Bruce (Maisie Wong) of Guelph. Proud Poppa of Nathan and Peter Schlitt, from whom he derived great joy watching their baseball and hockey games. He will be missed by his special buddy Ryerson and parents Tammy and Paul. Predeceased by his parents Melvin and Lulu (Snow) Schlitt. At Murray’s request, cremation has taken place. The family received relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Private family interment was held in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, St. Jacobs. Many thanks to Sharon and Orville who were with us every step of this journey, Dr. Megan Fortino and the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation (Building Fund) or Ponsonby Recreation Club (Ball Diamonds Fund) would be appreciated by the family.

