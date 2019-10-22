fbpx
Halloween Party

By Diane Strickler
Sunday, October 20th was a beautiful day for the 9th annual children’s Halloween Party which was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.  This was the best turnout of young people to come out and enjoy the many activities for the youngsters to enjoy – Halloween craft table, tattoos, guessing jars, hat toss, monster bean bag toss, bobbing for donuts, trick or treat games and ghost bowling.  New this year was a picture frame where you could have your picture taken.

Avalinn Luis, Brinley Zinger in the picture frame
Charisse, Isaac & Lauryn Pooran, Doug Zinger, and Dwayne Sauve

The highlight of the party is always the presentation by Mad Science.   This year Professor Molecule Mike was demonstrating air pressure and also including dry ice.

There was also hot dogs, chili, chili dogs and juice boxes for sale.

Thank you to the Maryhill Knights of Columbus who sponsored this event for the young people and to the Maryhill Park Committee who gave out free bags of chips as children left the hall.

