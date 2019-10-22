fbpx
9.6 C
Elmira
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Maryhill News
Blog: Maryhill News

Food Drive

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
9

Every year St. Boniface Church parishioners are asked to donate food items for the local food banks in our area.  Thank you to Earl Stroh for delivering the food also to Bernard Brohman who helped to load the food into Earl’s truck.

Previous articleAfter long delay, Louis named as victor in Kitchener-Conestoga
Next articleHalloween Party

MARYHILL NEWS

Maryhill NewsDiane Strickler -
0

Food Drive

Every year St. Boniface Church parishioners are asked to donate food items for the local food banks in our area.  Thank you to Earl Stroh for delivering the food also...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Maryhill News

Food Drive

Diane Strickler -
0
Every year St. Boniface Church parishioners are asked to donate food items for the local food banks in our area. ...
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

Halloween Party

Diane Strickler -
0
Sunday, October 20th was a beautiful day for the 9th annual children’s Halloween Party which was held from 11 a.m. to 1...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Halloween Party

After long delay, Louis named as victor in Kitchener-Conestoga

Weber, Clayton M.