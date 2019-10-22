Every year St. Boniface Church parishioners are asked to donate food items for the local food banks in our area. Thank you to Earl Stroh for delivering the food also to Bernard Brohman who helped to load the food into Earl’s truck.
MARYHILL NEWS
Food Drive
