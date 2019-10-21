Weekly Archive

fbpx
By Observer Admin
21
0

Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta RebiszewskiFive candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon -
0

Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Community rallies to support teen diagnosed with leukemia

The community is rallying in support of an Elmira family coping with their son’s leukemia diagnosis, raising more...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional GovernmentVeronica Reiner -
0

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates...
Get the full story ...
Observer Admin
Observer Adminhttps://observerxtra.com
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.

Obituaries

Shoemaker, Milton Wesley

Observer Admin -
0
Peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 88...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Schlitt, Murray

Observer Admin -
0
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, in his 85th year. Murray, of St....
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Making the most of apple season in a variety of ways

Observer Admin -
0
Crisp and delicious, the Canadian apple is a staple at harvest season, enjoyed on its own or as part of a recipe like...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn residents to be vigilant against cybercrime

Observer Admin -
0
Police have issued a warning that cybercriminals continue to exploit human and technological vulnerabilities leading to billions of dollars lost to cybercrime every year.
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Melitzer, Audrey

Observer Admin -
0
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of 92. Dear mother of David...
Get the full story ...

Horse trainer speaks to New Horizons
Schlitt, Murray

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner -
0

Scaring up some Halloween fun in Elmira

Those in search of the Halloween spirit need look no further than the vibrant, spooky display at an Elmira heritage home, an experience that adds a charitable aspect into the mix.
Get the full story ...

Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich prepares input to province on gravel pit policy

Steve Kannon -
0
Woolwich is preparing its two cents as the province looks to overhaul the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA). The township plans to submit comments during...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pa(i)r for the course

Veronica Reiner -
0
The EDSS girls’ and boys’ golf teams teed up a strong showing at the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) regionals, and are...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

A seamless transition for Paul Kalbfleisch

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Twenty-two years after retiring, Paul Kalbfleisch is actually going through with it.After 32 years of teaching, Kalbfleisch putting away...
Get the full story ...
Music

The songs are standards, the show is anything but

Steve Kannon -
0
Performing together for what they thought was a one-off show, Micah Barnes and Jackie Richardson found there was more than a little chemistry. That...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Exhibit provides the Mennonite take on the War to End all Wars

Faisal Ali -
0
In remembrance of the sacrifices made and struggles wrought during the First World War, the Mennonite Archives at Conrad Grebel University College is displaying...
Get the full story ...

Halloween Party

Food Drive

After long delay, Louis named as victor in Kitchener-Conestoga