St Boniface kids take the walking school bus

Wednesday, October 16th was a terrible day. Lots of pouring rain but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm of the students, staff, parents and grandparents to walk to school as a group. Lots of colourful umbrellas.

All 3 buses pulled into the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre and staff were there to organize all the students including the students who parents normally drove their children to school. The walk began at 9 a.m. down the sidewalk so they would arrive at the regular school time at 9:10 a.m.

This was a way that St. Boniface could take part in the Healthy Schools initiative and in partnership with the Ontario Active School Travel. It is hoped that this would be an incentive to get more students to walk and bike to school although, this it is not always feasible for many of the students, because of the distance between home and school.

Throughout this walk, the staff were able to talk on transportation and traffic safety rules.

Thank you to members of the Maryhill Volunteer Fire Department who were also in attendance to make sure everyone was safe.