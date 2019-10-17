fbpx
Woolwich Community Lions Club refresh park equipment

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
Aneta Rebiszewski
Aneta Rebiszewskihttps://observerxtra.com
Aneta is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.

Upgrades recently completed at the Elmira park that bears the service club’s name, the Woolwich Community Lions made it official last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donation to the township.

Mayor Sandy Shantz was on hand October 10 to wield the scissors and accept a cheque for $30,000, money raised by the club to help with the restoration of the playground in Lions Park on Barnswallow Drive.

With the playground in need of some repairs, the club took the initiative to help the township with the revitalization.

“It was near and dear to our hearts in order to provide playground equipment for young children,” said club member Diane Smith.

Back in 2006, the club raised $15,000 to help with the building of the playground, along with a $43,400 Ontario Trillium Foundation grant they received to help with the project. Smith notes the playground project was first launched to provide a space for younger siblings of kids who were using the soccer fields and baseball diamonds at Lions Park.

“When it became apparent that the equipment was aging and in need of replacement, the members of the Woolwich Community Lions Club embraced the opportunity to assist with the project.”

The revitalized playground now offers diverse play opportunities for children in the community, with updated elements that are safe and accessible for all. The new equipment adds some extended options to the playground, including new climbing elements, ground-level components that support co-ordination and motor skills, along with swings and new teeter totters and slides.

Shantz praised the Lions for their contributions.

“The township is ever so grateful for our generous community partners who support our efforts to provide great amenities and more opportunities for families to stay active in our community. The township is incredibly fortunate to have many dedicated volunteer organizations,” she said in a statement.

The Woolwich Community Lions Club first noticed the playground was in need of some repairs when one of the swings was completely missing, said Smith.

With the official reveal done, the park is now open to the public and to any children who want to enjoy the last weeks of the warmer weather.

“It’s very gratifying, we as a club are very pleased with the outcome,” she said.

