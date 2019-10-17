fbpx
Strange But True
Their View / Opinion

We’re not the only species able to make use of the Internet

Bill & Rich Sones
Column By Bill & Rich Sones
20
0

Q.  What are “ghost guns” and how might they impact forensics?

A.  The technology for three-dimensional printers has been evolving rapidly, and some plastic printers are now inexpensive enough for home use, says Carolyn Wilke in “Science News.”  As early as 2013, 3-D designs for plastic handguns appeared on the Internet, and designs for fully functional five-shot revolvers are now available, posing new challenges for law enforcement.  Such guns have no serial numbers for tracking and slip unnoticed through metal detectors, which is why they are sometimes called “ghost guns.”  And plastic barrels are too soft to leave telltale markings on bullets, rendering the extensive US National Integrated Ballistic Information Network useless.

 Researchers are currently investigating new forensic approaches.  Since discharging a plastic firearm tends to leave plastic residue on bullets and below the bullet’s trajectory, it may be possible to trace residual chemical signatures to known materials and manufacturers.  And though a plastic gun’s rough surface texture can render standard fingerprint-lifting techniques ineffective, it “may make it easier to recover DNA from skin cells, blood or sweat left on the gun.”

Concludes Wilke, “Knowing how to analyze the evidence 3-D printed guns leave at a crime scene may one day become an important skill.”

Q.  When researchers interviewed thousands of self-identified atheists and agnostics from Brazil, China, Denmark, Japan, the UK and the US, what surprising discovery did they make?

A.  “A majority believe in at least one supernatural phenomenon or entity,” says Graham Lawton in “New Scientist” magazine.  Globally, beliefs in fate and in the underlying forces of good and evil are most prevalent, with 20-30% of atheists and around 40% of agnostics in the UK and U.S. agreeing.  In addition, among atheists in the UK, about 12% believe in reincarnation and nearly 20% in life after death. 

   “All told, 71% of atheists hold one or more such beliefs.  For agnostics, the figure is 92%.”

Least susceptible to the supernatural are Japanese atheists, “scoring single digit percentages for most beliefs and about 20 for fate and good/evil.”  Chinese atheists are the most susceptible, with more than 30% professing a belief in astrology.

Yet in Western countries, both groups are united in their belief in science.  “Two-thirds in the UK agree that ‘the scientific method is the only reliable path to knowledge,’ versus 46% of the general population.”

Q.  Picture the scene:  Former Genesis front man Peter Gabriel jamming with two bonobos at a primate research center some years ago.  The experience, he said, blew him away.  And from this experience has come an initiative to build an Interspecies Internet.  What exactly is that?

A.  It aims to provide intelligent animals such as elephants, dolphins and great apes (like bonobos) with a means to communicate online with one another and with humans, says Elie Dolgin in “IEEE Spectrum” magazine. For the past six years, two small pilot projects have been undertaken.  In New York, cognition psychologist Diana Reiss has developed a touch pad for dolphins and, with a biophysicist colleague, has created “an aquatic touch screen through which dolphins can play specially designed apps, including one dubbed Whack a Fish.”

In the United Kingdom, Gabriel and Alisa Cronin, director of an ape rescue center, are working on the feasibility of using FaceTime with chimpanzees.  Says Cronin, though the chimps engaged with the technology, it was on the level of her three-year-old son, “lots of silly games and not much meaningful conversation.”  Many challenges exist, including assessing how accurate the interpretation of an animal’s “speech” really is.  One primatologist believes that expertly trained bonobos could serve as bilingual interpreters, like jamming bonobo Kanzi, who has grown up in a mixed “bonobo-human” environment.

Now, a final question.  Why, asks Dolgin, would a private equity specialist, with no background in digital communications or psychology, want to fund such an initiative?  Answers Jeremy Coller: “If I can have a chat with a cow …, maybe I can have more compassion for it.”

