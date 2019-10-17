fbpx
Taking the walking bus to school

Veronica Reiner
Students at St. Boniface CES didn’t let a little rain dampen their spirits during Wednesday morning’s Walk to School Day activities. McCoy Rog, Nixen Huber and Jacob Cameron joined the community in a walk up to the school from the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre to promote active living. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer]

Living Here

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Lions mark 100 years with tree-planting blitz

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
For 100 years, Lions Club chapters have been helping support their local communities. To mark the centennial celebration, various clubs will join together to...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

A retirement gift befitting a tireless volunteer

Veronica Reiner -
0
When Elmira’s Ted Brough opted to retire, he had no idea that the decision would create a legacy fund that would benefit the...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Going the distance in support of pollinators

Veronica Reiner -
1
Elmira’s Clay Williams – along with approximately 44 other runners – will shadow the migration path of the monarch butterflies on a journey that...
Get the full story ...
