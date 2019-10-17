Students at St. Boniface CES didn’t let a little rain dampen their spirits during Wednesday morning’s Walk to School Day activities. McCoy Rog, Nixen Huber and Jacob Cameron joined the community in a walk up to the school from the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre to promote active living. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer]
Taking the walking bus to school
