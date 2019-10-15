fbpx
6.9 C
Elmira
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Melitzer, Audrey

10
0
Order A Family Album

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of 92. Dear mother of David and Mary of Winterbourne. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Kathy Moser and Wendy (Chris) Duench, and great-grandchildren Andrew, Kayleigh, Stephanie, Connor, and Taylor. Predeceased by her parents Alex and Rose (Sieling) Nelson, sister June Marr, brother Stanley Nelson, and grandson Wayne Melitzer. A special thank you to the staff at Pinehaven for the exceptional care given to Audrey and her family. At Audrey’s request cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A reception will follow. A private family interment will be held at a later date in West Montrose United Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Montrose United Church would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin -
0

Bauman, Glen

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lisaard House...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin -
0

Nafziger, Lena (nee Horst)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 90....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin -
0

Melitzer, Audrey

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

CWL meeting

Crowning of Mary

Bauman, Glen