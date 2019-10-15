Melitzer, Audrey

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of 92. Dear mother of David and Mary of Winterbourne. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Kathy Moser and Wendy (Chris) Duench, and great-grandchildren Andrew, Kayleigh, Stephanie, Connor, and Taylor. Predeceased by her parents Alex and Rose (Sieling) Nelson, sister June Marr, brother Stanley Nelson, and grandson Wayne Melitzer. A special thank you to the staff at Pinehaven for the exceptional care given to Audrey and her family. At Audrey’s request cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A reception will follow. A private family interment will be held at a later date in West Montrose United Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Montrose United Church would be appreciated.

