CWL meeting

Mass was held on Thursday, October 10th at 6:30 in St. Boniface Church for the Living and Deceased members of the Catholic Women’s League. Meetings are held in the Edward Halter Home.

CORRESPONDENCE: received was the Euthanasia Prevention newsletter, Ray of Hope newsletter and Good Works News bulletin. A donation request was received from the Camboni Missionaries.

Hamilton Diocese had asked each branch of the CWL to take part in H.U.G. (Helping, Understanding, and Giving) Centenary Committee Project and Maria O’Drowsky reported these packages were made up for the Guelph Women’s shelter. The items for 15 ladies were toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, razors, deodorant, shampoo, gift cards etc. There were 8 partial bags that were left over from the items for the ’15’ original bags. For the children, one was a baby, so just a baby toy. There were 9 children’s bags in total that had a children’s toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a beanie baby etc.

A brochure was received from St. Michael’s parish in Waterloo on the promoting of the CWL we are looking into doing something like this for our parish.

Information was received from National Office regarding their Bursary Fund and also a pamphlet on “Annulments Today – Merciful and Just”.

CHRISTIAN FAMILY LIFE – Maria O’Drowsky spoke on the Crowning of Mary celebration taking place the weekend of Oct. 12th & 13th. Fran Vegh will do the Crowning at the Saturday evening Mass and Maria O’Drowsky will do the Sunday morning Crowning.

Promotion will be given at both weekend Masses on the “Fatal Flaws” video that will be shown on the weekend of Oct. 19th & 20th at the Community Centre. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The WRAP (WHITE RIBBON AGAINST PORNOGRAPH) campaign will take place the end of October.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICTIONS CONVENOR – Diane mentioned the St. Boniface School Grade 4 class will be receiving their Bibles on Thursday, Oct. 17th at the School Mass at 9:30 a.m. The CWL purchase these bibles for the students and any members present at this Mass will be asked to help Father in distributing them.

EDUCATION & HEALTH CONVENOR – Judy Kittel spoke first on caution to stay informed regarding the cuts our provincial government has implemented; then mental health regarding bullying and third, a caution re: our use of disposable plastics.

CARD CONVENOR – Maria O’Drowsky sent out 2 sympathy cards this month.

SPIRITUAL LIFE CONVENOR – Barb Nosal read and gave out a paper on “Every Little Bit Helps”. Food for thought.

The Diocese has asked each Council to submit a prayer for their 100th Anniversary Prayer Book. Helen Peacock read a beautiful prayer she had composed and sent in.

NEW BUSINESS: For 20 years the Painters Guild have been making Infant Memory Boxes. Five or six years ago the group disbanded except for 7 ladies. They purchase these boxes out of Quebec and once a month these ladies get together to paint them. These boxes are given to families whose child has died at Grand River Hospital.

The boxes contain a tiny quilt made by the Quilters Guild, the baby’s hospital bracelet and a smaller box with plaster of paris which has the imprint of the baby’s foot print.

The top of the larger boxes all have a baby theme and the small box will have the same colour scheme as the large box. The boxes cost $10 with the ladies donating the paints and their time taken to paint them. Costs are getting more expensive which is why the Maryhill Knights of Columbus have decided to hold a fundraising dance to help offset the costs for these ladies. Approximately 30 boxes a year are prepared for the Infant Bereavement Program.

The fundraiser is called the “Ultimate Rock & Roll Party Charity Dance” . From 5 to 6 p.m. will be 50’s & 60’s music . From 6 to 7 p.m. will be 70’s & 80’s music and from 7 to 8 p.m. will be 90 & 00’s music. After 8 p.m. you can request any songs you wished to hear. This will take place on Saturday October. 26th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre (58 St. Charles St. E, Maryhill). All proceeds will be going to the “Infant Memory Box Programme” Tickets $10 at the door. Stay for the whole evening or just for your type of music!

The Maryhill Knights of Columbus and are holding their Vegas Night on Saturday, November 16th at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Chances on meat boxes, grocery hampers, cash prizes and other items. The CWL will be hosting the Penny Table. There will also be other games of chance. Free admission and fast food is available. Door prizes.

The Knights of Columbus and CWL Valentine Dinner will be held on Saturday February 8th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Seating at 5 & 7 p.m. Tickets in Advance. Rolled Ribs & Ham.

It was decided for the November 14th meeting that we will be making a wine bottle decoration.