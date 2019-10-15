Crowning of Mary

Fran & Tim Vegh who on Saturday evening crowned the statute of the Blessed Virgin Mary

There are two Catholic organizations one in Greenfield Park, Quebec called “Canada Needs Our Lady” and one in the U.S. called “America Needs Fatima”. They both requested that our churches recite the Rosary in a public location, but St. Boniface choose to say the Rosary in our Church and to also have the Crowning of the statute of Our Blessed Mother. These organizations have been honouring Our Lady for the past few years. These dates coincide with the 102nd Anniversary of the last apparition of Our Lady in Fatima. This special devotion is being requested to ask our Lady to help us in combatting the evils in our world today. Our Lady requested in her apparitions to recite the Rosary.

The month of October is dedicated to the Holy Rosary.

At the weekend Masses on October 12th and 13th a very special tradition was resurrected. Many years ago in the month May the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was crown with beautiful flowers and took place during a special ceremony.

On the weekend two verses of a hymn were sung followed by 5 decades of the Rosary and concluded with two verses of “Bring Flowers of the Rarest – the Song of Mary” During the last song the crowning took place. The Mass then took place. On Saturday evening Fran & Tim Vegh took part and on Sunday Morning Maria O’Drowsky did the crowning.

It was a beautiful ceremony and hopefully one that will continue.