Bloomingdale W.I.

The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their monthly meeting on Monday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church Hall.

A reminder was made of the Area Convention to take place on Thursday, Oct. 24th at the Listowel Agriculture Hall. There will be a presentation, entertainment and a speaker. The theme for the day is “Arts through the Years”.

Women’s Day has been set for Saturday, April 4th , 2020 at Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church in New Dundee. Cost is $35 and more information will be coming.

There was many various answers to the Roll Call – Something interesting I have grown or would like to grow.

The program had Sharon Bettridge demonstrating how to have flowers during the off-season. She explained how to force bulbs for our winter enjoyment. Each member could pick narcissus, tulips or hyacinths or any combination. There were different planters and soil available as well. First you put in a coffee filter, soil, bulbs and filled planter with soil. Water weekly and keep in a cool dark place for 12 weeks. In the new year all can enjoy beautiful Spring flowers.