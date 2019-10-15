Bauman, Glen

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lisaard House at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Betty and five children: Roger (Brenda), Susan Schmitt (Keith), Terry (Liz), Ron (Beth), Lorrie Gostlin (Tom). Step-father to Kim Bell (Ron) and Doug Voisin (Paula). Remembered by 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. Survived by his sister, Marion Eby. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Abram, mother, Vera (Gimbel), sister, Doris and brothers-in-law, Floyd and Clarence Eby.



Special thanks to Care Partners E shift and Lisaard staff for their compassionate care of Glen.

Private cremation has taken place. Glen’s family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home followed by the service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Private family interment at Parkview Cemetery.



As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House or the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).



Henry Walser