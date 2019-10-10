fbpx
7 C
Elmira
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

WCS expands eligibility for low-income programs

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
61
0

TRENDING

Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta RebiszewskiFive candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon -
0

Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner -
0

Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month.Albrecht, 69, was...
Get the full story ...
Aneta Rebiszewski
Aneta Rebiszewskihttps://observerxtra.com
Aneta is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local Sports

Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete of the week for the...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Scoring aplenty as Kings post a pair of wins

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
A pair of convincing wins saw the Elmira Sugar Kings pick up where they left off when a five-game winning streak was snapped...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Shantz family doesn’t have to look far to find new owner for historic schoolhouse building

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
With fall’s arrival, change is in the air, but that’s not reserved just for the weather. A St. Jacobs historical landmark is being...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Getting festive in Wellesley

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Angelina Lapugean, 11The Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival celebrated its 44th year on...
Get the full story ...

With a new financial benchmark in place, Woolwich Community Services has increased the number of households eligible for its support programs.

The agency last week increased the range of its low income cut-offs (LICO), a reflection of increases in the cost of living and other expenses. The adjustment takes into account inflationary bumps that mean higher nominal incomes now fall with the low-income category.

Now, WCS expects its programs and services to be available to more people, with a commensurate jump in demand expected, said executive director Kelly Christie.

“We know that it’s a struggle and sometimes we all just need a little assistance to keep us afloat,” she said.

To build a stronger community, there must be trust and support, says Christie, noting WCS hopes the expansion that came into effect October 1 will provide that to even more families living in the townships.

“Our goal is to build a safe, supported community and to provide resources and support people for where they’re at. We feel that we’re one step closer to helping people meet their needs.”

With the holidays around the corner, money can become tight and that often creates stress for families, she added,  noting the provision of food hampers and toys through the Christmas Goodwill Program, for instance, can often diffuse the stress for many.

With the new LICO expansion, more families and individuals have the opportunity to seek assistance in a way that’s comfortable for them, says Christie.

“We all understand that sometimes life happens to all of us, and you don’t know when it’s going to happen,” she said of the varying circumstances that bring people to WCS.

It’s through the continuous support and donations from the community that WCS is able to sustain its programs and services, she added. Likewise, the agency listens to the community’s needs to determine where to focus its efforts, the changes to the financial eligibility criteria being just the latest example.

With the new implementation, WCS hopes that households will struggle less, allowing them to have the financial resources for other demands such as putting their children into swimming lessons or the like. 

To learn more about the new LICO inclusion and to find out if you or your family are eligible, you can contact Tina Reed at 519-669-5139 or visit the WCS website.

Previous articlePolice looking for Elmira vandals
Next articleKitchener-Conestoga too close to call

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski -
0

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region (BBBSWR) is offering a seven-week GoGirls mentoring program at the...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local Sports

Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete of the week for the...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Shantz family doesn’t have to look far to find new owner for historic schoolhouse building

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
With fall’s arrival, change is in the air, but that’s not reserved just for the weather. A St. Jacobs historical landmark is being...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Music that’s designed to give you a lift

Veronica Reiner -
0
Audiences can expect an authentic atmosphere, soul-stirring ballads, and plenty of interaction with the cast in Drayton Entertainment’s latest offering.Now...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Scoring aplenty as Kings post a pair of wins

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
A pair of convincing wins saw the Elmira Sugar Kings pick up where they left off when a five-game winning streak was snapped...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council declares a climate emergency

Veronica Reiner -
0
Wellesley has officially recognized that the municipality is facing a climate emergency, a situation that requires bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

With fall food drive, WCS looks to stock the shelves in preparation for holiday season

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Thanksgiving is just ahead, and if you’re out shopping for items for a family dinner, it’s a prime time to pick up a...
Get the full story ...
Local News

WCS among recipients of United Way back-to-school denim drive

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
A new wardrobe may be a big part of back-to-school time, but your old blue jeans don’t have to stay at home: a United...
Get the full story ...
Local News

It’s a busy pack-to-school time

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The countdown is on as the final days of summer approach those who are returning to school in September. During the month of August,...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Hot dog! Summer bring plenty of extra offerings from WCS

Veronica Reiner -
0
From free hot dog Thursdays to a community garden ripe for picking, Woolwich Community Services has plenty on offer for just about anyone in...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Wellesley expects status quo budget as process gets underway for 2014

Chemtura turns the page on BLE incident