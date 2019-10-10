fbpx
Putting the green in the initiative

Veronica Reiner
0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta Rebiszewski

Five candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon
0

Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Get the full story ...
Veronica Reiner
0

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
Get the full story ...
Veronica Reiner
0

Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month.Albrecht, 69, was...
Get the full story ...
Observer Admin
Observer Admin
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.

On The Menu

That turkey and comfort food time of year

Observer Admin
0
Get your comfort food craving filled with this meal. Get ready for your kitchen to be filled with the rich, mouth-watering aroma of simmering...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Don’t duck out on trying something a little different

Observer Admin
0
Duck may not be the staple that chicken is, nor have the upcoming holiday run enjoyed by turkey, but it is something that...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

An eastern take on noodle soup

Observer Admin
0
The season is about to change, but there's still some summer in the air. This soup is inspired by flavours of the east,...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Keepin’ it fresh with fish and herbs

Observer Admin
0
There's been some autumn in the air, but there's still plenty of time to fire up the grill. This recipe not only makes use...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Oatmeal makes breakfast quick and easy

Observer Admin
0
Back-to-school time and the approach of fall makes a heartier breakfast all the more appreciated. Given the morning rush, quick and easy are also...
Get the full story ...
The woodlot in Elmira's South Parkwood subdivision attracted 35 volunteers who planted 150 trees Oct. 5. Some 850 dead, dying and hazard ash trees were logged and removed this past summer. Trees for Woolwich in-filled areas to help to regenerate growth. This was the group's last tree-planting event for the year. [Patrick Merlihan]

Previous articleKitchener-Conestoga too close to call
Next articleNew Face

Aneta Rebiszewski
0

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Whether you're a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region (BBBSWR) is offering a seven-week GoGirls mentoring program at the...
Get the full story ...

Not So Great Outdoorsman

Illuminating thoughts to lighten things

Steve Galea
0
If you happen to notice more people walking around these days with white canes, seeing eye dogs and dark glasses, don't be alarmed. It's...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council declares a climate emergency

Veronica Reiner
0
Wellesley has officially recognized that the municipality is facing a climate emergency, a situation that requires bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team

Aneta Rebiszewski
0
Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete of the week for the...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Music that’s designed to give you a lift

Veronica Reiner
0
Audiences can expect an authentic atmosphere, soul-stirring ballads, and plenty of interaction with the cast in Drayton Entertainment's latest offering.Now...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Young Breslau martial artists continue to excel, collect hardware

Veronica Reiner
0
It's been another successful run for a pair of Breslau siblings, who crushed two martial arts tournaments in the past month.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Volunteer-led tree-planting effort to help replenish Elmira woodlot

Aneta Rebiszewski
0
Having cleared much of an Elmira woodlot of dead, dying and at-risk trees, particularly ash, the township is now replanting the area with...
Get the full story ...
Local News

$5 will get your $50 in Trees for Woolwich event to promote greening initiative

Veronica Reiner
0
A Woolwich environmental group with the lofty goal of increasing overall tree cover in Elmira to 30 per cent – almost double the current...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Green light for community banners

Veronica Reiner
0
A touch of colour and associated national pride will be on display across Wellesley under a plan to hang Canada Day banners in the...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Elmira club offers up Lawn Bowling 101

Veronica Reiner
0
With the warm weather finally showing some staying power, it is prime time to kick off the season for the Elmira Lawn Bowling Club.Coming...
Get the full story ...

MOE carries out testing of contaminants on Elmira’s Lot 91

Woolwich now eyeing 3.13% tax hike