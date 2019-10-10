Connecting Our Communities
Putting the green in the initiative
TRENDING
Meet the candidates
By Veronica Reiner & Aneta RebiszewskiFive candidates are vying for your vote in...
Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call
With less than five percentage points separating the Conservatives and Liberals in the riding, Kitchener-Conestoga has become too close...
Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election
The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke
Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month.Albrecht, 69, was...
MORE FROM AUTHOR
On The Menu
That turkey and comfort food time of year
Get your comfort food craving filled with this meal. Get ready for your kitchen to be filled with the rich, mouth-watering aroma of simmering...
On The Menu
Don’t duck out on trying something a little different
Duck may not be the staple that chicken is, nor have the upcoming holiday run enjoyed by turkey, but it is something that...
On The Menu
An eastern take on noodle soup
The season is about to change, but there’s still some summer in the air. This soup is inspired by flavours of the east,...
On The Menu
Keepin’ it fresh with fish and herbs
There’s been some autumn in the air, but there’s still plenty of time to fire up the grill. This recipe not only makes use...
On The Menu
Oatmeal makes breakfast quick and easy
Back-to-school time and the approach of fall makes a heartier breakfast all the more appreciated. Given the morning rush, quick and easy are also...
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
LIVING HERE
Program encourages Girls to give it a Go
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region (BBBSWR) is offering a seven-week GoGirls mentoring program at the...
In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.
You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.
Not So Great Outdoorsman
Illuminating thoughts to lighten things
Steve Galea -
If you happen to notice more people walking around these days with white canes, seeing eye dogs and dark glasses, don’t be alarmed. It’s...
Wellesley Township Council
Wellesley council declares a climate emergency
Wellesley has officially recognized that the municipality is facing a climate emergency, a situation that requires bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Local Sports
Former Wolfpack soccer player earning accolades as part of St. Thomas University team
Former Woolwich Wolfpack soccer player Brett Springer was recently recognized for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship as the athlete of the week for the...
Theatre
Music that’s designed to give you a lift
Audiences can expect an authentic atmosphere, soul-stirring ballads, and plenty of interaction with the cast in Drayton Entertainment’s latest offering.Now...
Local Sports
Young Breslau martial artists continue to excel, collect hardware
It’s been another successful run for a pair of Breslau siblings, who crushed two martial arts tournaments in the past month.
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES LIKE THIS
Volunteer-led tree-planting effort to help replenish Elmira woodlot
Having cleared much of an Elmira woodlot of dead, dying and at-risk trees, particularly ash, the township is now replanting the area with...
$5 will get your $50 in Trees for Woolwich event to promote greening initiative
A Woolwich environmental group with the lofty goal of increasing overall tree cover in Elmira to 30 per cent – almost double the current...
Green light for community banners
A touch of colour and associated national pride will be on display across Wellesley under a plan to hang Canada Day banners in the...
Elmira club offers up Lawn Bowling 101
With the warm weather finally showing some staying power, it is prime time to kick off the season for the Elmira Lawn Bowling Club.Coming...