fbpx
13 C
Elmira
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
NEWS
Connecting Our Communities

Hadley Mustakas wins Wellesley Idol competition

West Montrose teen selected from among three finalists performing at the ABC Festival

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
30
0

TRENDING

NEWSVeronica Reiner -
0

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
Get the full story ...
UncategorizedVeronica Reiner -
0

Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month.Albrecht, 69, was...
Get the full story ...
EditorialSteve Kannon -
0

Dearth of leaders doesn’t bode well given the way we vote

Much of the bloom is off the rose where Justin Trudeau is concerned. Much of that is of...
Get the full story ...
NEWSSteve Kannon -
2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...
Aneta Rebiszewski
Aneta Rebiszewskihttps://observerxtra.com
Aneta is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NEWS

Volunteer-led tree-planting effort to help replenish Elmira woodlot

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Having cleared much of an Elmira woodlot of dead, dying and at-risk trees, particularly ash, the township is now replanting the area with...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings split a pair, lose a little ground

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Elmira Sugar Kings split a pair of games over the weekend, including dropping a decision to Listowel that saw them lose a...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Lions mark 100 years with tree-planting blitz

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
For 100 years, Lions Club chapters have been helping support their local communities. To mark the centennial celebration, various clubs will join together to...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

Joining the global strike movement

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The global climate-strike movement that’s seen youth-led protests, including student walkouts, around the world found some traction in Elmira last week. The Friday launch...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

Woolwich Community Lions Club seeking donations for WeCare Kits

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The change of season and accompanying shift in the temperatures indicate it’s the time of year for warming clothing, though not everyone is prepared...
Get the full story ...

Along with taking in the smell of fresh apple fritters, people gathered at the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival Saturday were privy to the finals of this year’s Wellesley Idol competition, with 16-year-old Hadley Mustakas winning over the judges with her vocals.

Mustakas said winning was an amazing feeling, particularly as it didn’t seem like a competition because it was fun to be a part of the experience, adding she particularly enjoyed being able to listen to the performances of her fellow competitors.

“I feel like everyone brought such different performances and voices,” said Mustakas.

Growing up in an artistic environment shaped Mustakas as not only a singer but as a performer, something that shows whenever she is on stage. The young West Montrose resident notes that she’s been singing for as long as she remembers, adding it’s always been something she loves to do.

Mustakas started off her performance with a slower song, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and then followed through with a more upbeat song that got the crowd going. As a performer, the singer was moving all around on the stage to engage the crowd of people as she sang “King of Anything” by Sara Bareilles. Her performance won her the first-place prize of $500.

According to the panel of four judges – Allister Bradley, Tim Louis, JP Sunga, and previous idol winner Amy Rola – each of the three finalists brought something unique to the competition this year.

“There were three fantastic performers on stage today and they all just gave us something a little different. It was apples – really good apples. It was oranges – it was really good oranges. It was tough,” said Bradley.

Second-place winner Jordan Vogt wowed the judges with her two songs that showcased her vocal skills and won her a prize of $300. The 17-year-old from Linwood started off with “Still Rolling Stones” by Lauren Daigle, which she performed earlier at the Wellesley Fair and that got her into the finals. After she slowed things down with Taylor Swift’s hit, “All Too Well,” accompanying herself on the piano.

Vogt was also this year’s fan favourite choice winner and received the $125 prize that was donated by the Lions Club. She additionally sang two more songs for the crowd, starting with “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, followed by “Long Hot Summer” by Keith Urban, that kept festivalgoers energized and engaged.

In third place was the youngest competitor, 12-year-old Jorja Smith of Baden. Despite being the youngest, she showed off her abilities and shined through in her performance. Smith sang “What About Us” by Pink and then chose “Flashlight” by Jessie J as her second song. Smith was rewarded with $200 for her efforts.

Last year’s Idol winner, Rachel Reiger, made an appearance at the finals to sing three songs while the judges deliberated. She started off with “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, and then sat down at the piano to play along to her second song, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” before finishing off her set with Adele’s “Sky is Falling” just in time for the judges to return with their decision.

Previous articleAt this point, we have to start adapting to climate change
Next articleVolunteer-led tree-planting effort to help replenish Elmira woodlot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski -
0

Lions mark 100 years with tree-planting blitz

For 100 years, Lions Club chapters have been helping support their local communities. To mark the centennial celebration, various clubs will join together to plant 100,000 trees across Canada.Doing...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Music

Maryhill just the place for that honky tonk sound

Steve Kannon -
0
Sean Burns comes by his love of country music the traditional way.“My old man was a picker. He’s a...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks extend streak to five, remain atop division

Veronica Reiner -
0
A pair of wins last week extended the Wellesley Applejacks’ streak to five, solidifying the team’s lead atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s South...
Get the full story ...
VENTURE

Local innovative products get marquee showcase

Veronica Reiner -
0
A pair of local companies will showcase and celebrate their innovative products at an upcoming exhibition in Guelph.Breslau-based Avidrone...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings split a pair, lose a little ground

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Elmira Sugar Kings split a pair of games over the weekend, including dropping a decision to Listowel that saw them lose a...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue

More Articles Like This

NEWS

Down to the final three contestants in annual Wellesley Idol contest

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
Aside from family fun, this week’s Wellesley fair narrowed down to three the remaining contestants in the Wellesley Idol musical competition, a contest that...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

Six young performers selected to take part in this year’s Wellesley Idol contest

Faisal Ali -
0
Six young artists have been selected for this year’s Wellesley Idol competition. Coming from across the rural Waterloo Region, those chosen will be testing...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

EDSS brings home Skills Canada hardware

Veronica Reiner -
0
EDSS students found themselves up for  challenge, putting their skilled-trades abilities to work at Skills Canada competitions at the regional and provincial levels.Twenty-three local...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Start warming up your voice, as Wellesley Idol set to begin again

Veronica Reiner -
0
It’s that time of year again: youth living in, or attending school in Wellesley, Woolwich and surrounding townships are invited to take a stab...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Fish Fry

Diane Strickler -
0