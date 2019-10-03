Getting festive in Wellesley

The Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival celebrated its 44th year on Sept. 28 with plenty of apple fritters, cider, and cheese. Aside from all the delicious food there was plenty to do and see. Inside the arena, festival goers had the chance to shop around from a variety of vendors. Outside there were rides and music playing all day long. Angelina Lapugean, 11, showed off colourful finger puppets. [Aneta Rebiszewski]

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted.By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.