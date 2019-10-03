The young crew – Claire Doerr, Amber Moran, Avery Sauve, Jamie Murray, Dana Murray, Sitting – Maud Paillet.

It was a very cool day Saturday September 28th for the annual Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre fundraiser The Fish Fry took place from 12 noon until 7 p.m.

The park holds only two fundraiser a year. The next fundraiser will be on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Although there is much running around on the Thursday picking up the bags of potatoes, cabbage, etc. the real work starts on the Friday with the setting up of tables and chairs. In the kitchen and hall there was the cleaning of potatoes, shredding the cabbage and making coleslaw, getting take-out boxes ready and many, many more tasks.

In the shed the men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the fryers ready as well as putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside on the Saturday.

On Saturday the doors open at 12 noon and there was a steady stream of people until 7 p.m. You could eat in with no registration. It was first come- first served and no one had to wait very long. You could order 1 or 2 piece of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. Desserts and bar refreshments were available. Coffee and tea were included in the meal. Again they will be selling a hot dog platter which included a hot dog, French fries and coleslaw.

This year to help the environment china mugs and silver ware were used.