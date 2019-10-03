fbpx
13 C
Elmira
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
NEWS
Connecting Our Communities

CCC gets new funding for home-care program

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
62
0

TRENDING

NEWSVeronica Reiner -
0

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of election

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part...
Get the full story ...
UncategorizedVeronica Reiner -
0

Harold Albrecht back to MP’s duties after suffering a minor stroke

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht is back to work after recovering from a stroke earlier in the month. Albrecht, 69, was...
Get the full story ...
EditorialSteve Kannon -
0

Dearth of leaders doesn’t bode well given the way we vote

Much of the bloom is off the rose where Justin Trudeau is concerned. Much of that is of...
Get the full story ...
NEWSSteve Kannon -
2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...
Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks extend streak to five, remain atop division

Veronica Reiner -
0
A pair of wins last week extended the Wellesley Applejacks’ streak to five, solidifying the team’s lead atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s South...
Get the full story ...
SPORTS

EDSS’ Isiah Katsube captures boys’ title as golfers compete in WCSSAA tournament

Veronica Reiner -
0
Grade 12 EDSS student Isiah Katsube emerged victorious from the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) boys’ golf championship, topping the list of...
Get the full story ...
VENTURE

Local innovative products get marquee showcase

Veronica Reiner -
0
A pair of local companies will showcase and celebrate their innovative products at an upcoming exhibition in Guelph. Breslau-based Avidrone...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

Space Chickens brainstorm for Kate’s Kause project

Veronica Reiner -
0
A group of talented young tinkerers is back at it again this year, putting their heads together to support a local cause.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Council

Wellesley debates potential controversy in use of Biblical verse on trail sign

Veronica Reiner -
0
The potential for controversy over religious wording had Wellesley councillors debating the finer points of a trailside plaque. Meeting Tuesday...
Get the full story ...

A new service offered by Community Care Concepts is among the recipients of recent stream of provincial funding.

Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris visited the St. Jacobs-based organization September 26 to announce a $1,245,000 commitment to expanding home and community care services in Waterloo Region.

For its part, Community Care Concepts is receiving $120,000 towards its Home at Last program, which helps vulnerable residents with the transition from hospital stays back home.

“Before this funding, we were limited in our capacity of how many people we could serve. The demand was there, we just couldn’t transition as many people home as we would have liked,” noted executive director Cathy Harrington.

According to Harrington, the organization directly supported 560 discharges in 2018. As of the end of August this year, that number is 214.

Not only does the program provide a vulnerable patient with transportation from the hospital back to home, but a personal support worker may also help with a homecoming meal, pick up prescriptions, light housekeeping, basic groceries, and remain with the patient for up to six hours.  The patient is also given links to other supports within the broader community if needed.

“If we’re able to move people quickly we’re saving a lot of hours of hospital stay, which then translates to increased space,” said Harrington. “Last year, we know that we saved hospitals a conservative estimate of 25,000 hours of hospital stay.”

Those who may have a particularly keen need the Home at Last program include adults with special needs, adults without support at home, and those on a limited income.

“These are often individuals who may show up in emergency departments, may be scheduled for day surgery, or may be staying overnight in a hospital,” said Harrington.

Other recipients of the funding across the Waterloo Region include WWLHIN Home & Community Care, which received $175,000 towards intensive supports for complex discharges.

The Village at University Gates got $150,000 for Geri med Risk Program expansion, and Grand River Hospital received $800,000 for Child and Youth Health Transitional Bedded Level of Care, and Intensive Home Supports.

The effort, according to the provincial government, is a measure to end “hallway health care.” The term is used to describe when patients are waiting for a hospital bed in an unconventional location, such as a hallway, or another space within a health facility not designed for using the area that particular way.

“Home and community care will play a critical role in ending hallway health care here in Waterloo Region and across Ontario,” said Harris in a statement. “By making these significant investments and supporting partnerships between home and community care providers and hospitals, patients will experience quicker transitions with the appropriate support they need to properly recover, while also making sure hospital beds are available for those who need them.”

It is a part of a province-wide strategy, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced in mid-September that the Ontario government was committing an addition $155 million this year to expand home and community services.

Previous articleVolunteer-led tree-planting effort to help replenish Elmira woodlot
Next articleTwo plans for redevelopment of Maple Street property emerge

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski -
0

Lions mark 100 years with tree-planting blitz

For 100 years, Lions Club chapters have been helping support their local communities. To mark the centennial celebration, various clubs will join together to plant 100,000 trees across Canada. Doing...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks extend streak to five, remain atop division

Veronica Reiner -
0
A pair of wins last week extended the Wellesley Applejacks’ streak to five, solidifying the team’s lead atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s South...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings split a pair, lose a little ground

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Elmira Sugar Kings split a pair of games over the weekend, including dropping a decision to Listowel that saw them lose a...
Get the full story ...
SPORTS

EDSS’ Isiah Katsube captures boys’ title as golfers compete in WCSSAA tournament

Veronica Reiner -
0
Grade 12 EDSS student Isiah Katsube emerged victorious from the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) boys’ golf championship, topping the list of...
Get the full story ...
VENTURE

Local innovative products get marquee showcase

Veronica Reiner -
0
A pair of local companies will showcase and celebrate their innovative products at an upcoming exhibition in Guelph. Breslau-based Avidrone...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue

More Articles Like This

Living Here

Legion goes digital with its poppy campaign

Veronica Reiner -
0
Aligning with the modern digital age, the symbol of remembrance is now available online for the first time. The complement the traditional version, the...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Shortages behind the wheel puts them behind the 8-ball

Ali Wilson -
0
While National Volunteer Week showcases the amazing work volunteers do, it also shines a spotlight on the  ever growing need for more people willing...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

Community Care Concepts seeking financial support from Wellesley council

Liz Bevan -
0
Wellesley residents are getting older, and as the senior citizen population grows, so does the need for support services, says the director of an...
Get the full story ...
NEWS

Luncheon a thanks to all of the volunteers in the community

Liz Bevan -
0
Honouring the hard work and dedication from their volunteers, Community Care Concepts hosted a luncheon to show how much they appreciate the donated time. This...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Fish Fry

Diane Strickler -
0