Historical Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, September 23rd at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

Pioneer Conrad Weiler (Mark Weiler) helping to keep the Historical Home clean.

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – during the month research was done for Donna Massel (Weiler), and Lori Steinke (Schippenowski). The annual Genealogical Fair at the Kitchener Public Library will be held on Saturday Nov. 2nd from 9 – 4 p.m. Guest speaker is Melanie McLennan from Ancestry Tapestry .

BIRTHDAY CLUB – 5 cards were sent during the month of September

BUILDING MAINTENANCE – there is still some work that needs doing in the bathroom and will be checking the septic system.

CHURCH – there was one baptism during the month.

COMMUNITY– Continuing working on the Veterans book and received pictures of students from Bloomingdale School. The Woolwich Historical Committee is gearing up this year to put signs on ghost communities. The committee only has money for one sign a year and has 8 ghost communities on the list. These communities are: Wagners Corners, Zubers Corners, Freiburg, Shantz Station, Weisenburg, Three Bridges, Jerusalem Corners and Rosendale. It is hoped Freiburg would be chosen soon.

FUNDRAISING – Heritage Day was a great success. 79 adults and 3 children were present. The silent auction and draw tickets are our major fundraiser for the year. Prize 1 – Jean Batte, Waterloo, prize 2 – Fred Buehner, Waterford, prize 3 – Julie Nafziger, Waterloo, prize 4 – Gerald & Helen Kieffer – Shelburne, prize 5 – Brian Lorentz, Maryhill, prize 6 – Marg Reinhart – Kitchener.

MEMBERSHIP – we have 300 member households with 165 receiving their information via emails. Two members have passed away.

PUBLICATIONS – The next publication is ready to go out and the group will be meeting on Oct. 15th for the mailing.

RESOURCE CENTRE – the flowerbeds have all been maintained during the month and work has begun to cut down the plants. Cleaning inside the house has been done periodically during the month. We have received the Guelph / Eramosa Township Community Guide which highlights the 2 Wayside Crosses – Keleher Cross and the Drexler-McNanny cross. Both these shrines are in their township.

SCHOOL – Updated St. Boniface school staff list. There are currently 165 students this year. An architect was hired and design was completed for the new school in Breslau. Land was purchased and has been readied for construction. At this time the new school is on hold.

WAYSIDE CROSSES – the second cross (Drexler) has had some landscaping done and the white picket fence has been painted.

WEBSITE CO-ORDINATOR – we have been receiving lots of hits during the month.