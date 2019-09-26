The wet weather didn’t stop the enthusiasm of the students at St. Boniface School in participating in the Terry Fox Walk on Thursday, September 26th. In the morning after announcements and prayers an assembly was held first which included a video with students being asked questions about Terry Fox.

This is the 4th year that the students go around the school yard which consists of 10 acres, with them running, jogging or walking.

Each class went out, one after the other, starting with the Intermediate classes on down to the Junior / Kindergarten classes. In some cases parents came and walked with their children.

All the classes were asked to bring in a toonie and put in their classroom coin jar. All the money raised goes directly to the Terry Fox Foundation to help in cancer research.