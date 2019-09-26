fbpx
Terry Fox Walk

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
The wet weather didn’t stop the enthusiasm of the students at St. Boniface School in participating in the Terry Fox Walk on Thursday, September 26th.  In the morning after announcements and prayers an assembly was held  first which included a video with  students being  asked questions about Terry Fox.

This is the 4th year that the students  go around the school yard which consists of 10 acres, with them running,  jogging or walking.

Each class went out, one after the other, starting with the Intermediate classes on down to the Junior / Kindergarten classes.  In some cases parents came and walked with their children.

All the classes were asked to bring in a toonie and put in their classroom coin jar.  All the money raised goes directly to the Terry Fox Foundation to help in cancer research.

Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

