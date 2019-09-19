Home NEWS Two injured in rolloverBy Aneta Rebiszewski - September 19, 201948Facebook Twitter Email Print Two children suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when a school bus transporting 24 Conestogo Public School students rolled over while travelling on New Jerusalem Road near Northfield Drive. [Aneta Rebiszewski / The Observer] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDriver killed in single-vehicle rolloverEfforts of Elmira Kiwanis Club help stock the shelves of school librariesLocal students among those booked to take part in the Groundwater FestivalElmira bus proving a popular option during test runIt’s that time of year againLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.