fbpx
10.1 C
Elmira
Friday, September 20, 2019
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
Back Issues
Advertising
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover

Home NEWS
Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
0
76

An 18-year-old Mitchell man died at the scene after being ejected from his pickup truck during a single-vehicle collision near Heidelberg last Thursday morning.

Police say the driver, whose name has not yet been released, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, which occurred on Lobsinger Line.

Waterloo Regional Police received the call at 6:08 a.m., responding to a stretch of Lobsinger Line Durst and Martin Creek roads, said Sgt. Scott Metcalfe.

The driver was found outside his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Headed towards Waterloo, he lost control of his black pickup truck and entered a ditch on the north side of the road. The truck rolled over and the driver was ejected.

“A lack of seatbelt usage is a huge contributing factor,” said Metcalfe of the fatal incident.

One of the first witnesses of the aftermath was another driver, who ended up getting a flat tire from the debris following the collision. Police were called in by a passerby.

The collision damaged a natural gas line, requiring a crew from Enbridge to carry out repairs.

Police confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle after searching the area with a canine unit. As part of the investigation, a drone was used to map out the area accurately.

Lobsinger Line was closed between Durst and Martin Creek roads for several hours during the investigation.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Two injured in rollover

Two children suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when a school bus transporting 24 Conestogo Public School students rolled over while travelling on New Jerusalem Road near...
Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Little change at schools with new cell phone...

New restrictions on mobile phones in Ontario schools will mean few practical changes when they come into effect in November, local school boards indicate.The changes...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Cooking lessons just the recipe for French learners

The food they put in their mouths can help students with the words that come out of them, which is the tasty theory behind the chef-led French lessons at...
Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Organizers aim to put environment at the forefront of...

The federal election underway, environmental groups are looking to make issues such as climate change a central part of the campaign, organizing a series of 100 Debates for the...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Two injured in rollover

Aneta Rebiszewski -
0