ABC Festival ramps up for its 44th year with the fun set for Sept. 28

If changes to the weather and the arrival of the fall fair weren’t enough as signs of autumn go, the impending arrival of the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival might do the trick.

Now in its 44th year, the popular event held on the last Saturday of September caps the township’s seasonal festivities.

ABC Festival chairman Jamie Reid says attendees can expect the same crowd-favourite events as in previous years because those are what have made the event so successful.

“It’s worked for 44 years, we try not to change too much. People keep coming back year after year,” said Reid.

Visitors can start the day off with an early-morning pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a mini truck pull at 9 a.m. All throughout the day there will be a display of antique cars, tractors and farm equipment for those interested in taking a walk down memory lane to see how things used to be done.

Bringing in large crowds of people every year means there’s got to be enough food and plenty to do, says Reid. In fact, the food part is right in the festival’s name.

“The food would be the biggest draw,” he said of what people look forward to each year.

The menu includes the likes of apple fritters with a side of cider and the smorgasbord dinner featuring home-cooked specialities such as pigtails spareribs, sauerkraut and roast beef. The community centre is the place for such delicacies starting at 10:30 a.m.

With the Wellesley pond again full of water, the Model Boat Regatta returns this year with a show organizers expect visitors enjoy. At 2 p.m., the Wellesley Idol finals take to the main stage, where a 2019 winner will be crowned from the three finalists. The event also offers up a variety of vendors at the crafts marketplace.

The ABC Festival started as a fundraiser for the community and a way to promote local businesses. A.W. Jantzi & Sons Ltd (Wellesley Brand Apple Products) and the J.M. Schneider Cheese Factory are the companies that gave the festival its name.

All proceeds from the festival are used for major projects within the village of Wellesley. In previous years the funds have been used for the likes of building an arena, buying parkland and building a ball diamond, said Reid. This year the festival will be raising money to support a proposed new recreation facility.

“We would be one of the biggest non-profit organizations in town that they’ll go to. We need the support of our community,” he noted.

The ABC Festival is set for September 28 at the Wellesley arena grounds and surrounding areas. Volunteers are always in need to help out at the event and are a big part of the success, adds Reid. Those interested in volunteering can visit the official website for more information.