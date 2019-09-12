Leah Sebben named new ambassador

Linwood’s Leah Sebben is the new ambassador of Wellesley-North Easthope Fair, winning the crown during Tuesday night’s opening of the fair.

The 19-year-old was the oldest of the three hopefuls vying for the title, winning a tight race to edge out Mya Leggo, 16, and Caitlin Livingston, 17.

All the contestants came well prepared for an evening of speeches they prepared, followed by an impromptu question that was assigned by judges Vanessa Ridel, Gwen Good and Gary West.

Sebben focused on the importance of family in her speech. “Whether they’re physically here or not I always feel their encouragement. But the best part about family is that sometimes they’re not even family.”

“Family is also my community,” she added.

Aside from the speeches the night of the fair, each of the contenders had individual interviews with a panel of judges the week prior to the event.

When it came to the impromptu question, Sebben was put on the spot by last year’s fair ambassador, Amanda Lebold who asked, “What is one benefit you have experienced while being a volunteer?” With no hesitation, the contestant shared that hearing people’s stories and learning other’s opinions is what she’s benefited from during her time as a volunteer.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the new ambassador to put these volunteer skills into work, starting with the rest of the fall fair.

Sebben will take the skills she has learned through the design program at Conestoga College with her during her time as the ambassador. She says she looks forward to working with the Wellesley-North Easthope Agricultural Society as a member and also helping put on the fair next year. As well, the Linwood resident is excited to get more involved in her community now that she gets to represent it.

Before passing the torch, Lebold shared her sentiments of her journey as a fair ambassador with the crowd and how the experience has helped her grow over the course of the last year.

“A year that I will definitely not forget. I’ll be honest, when signing up for the ambassador program I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I was extremely honored this past year to represent my hometown Wellesley at various events. I have gained new skills, new friends, and a whole new appreciation for our community,” Lebold said in her final speech.

Lebold gave up her crown and sash to Sebben along with an angel pin with her birthstone that has been a longstanding tradition of the fair ambassadors since 1996. This represents the bond between the previous ambassador and the current, to show that Lebold will always be watching over Sebben through her journey as the new fall fair ambassador.

“Amanda you’ve been a great leader, and I’m very thankful that I had a great role model to look up to and to my family for being here tonight,” Sebben said ending off the night.