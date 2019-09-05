Lefcourtland – September 5, 2019

Jack Lefcourthttp://www.lefcourtland.com
Jack Lefcourt was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and studied fine arts at the University of Waterloo. He began his cartooning career in 1985 as a contributor to the U of W student weekly paper, the Imprint. Since 1989, his editorial work has appeared in numerous daily newspapers, magazines, and community weeklies across Canada, including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, and Montreal Gazette. From 1992 to 2000, Lefcourt was the regular editorial cartoonist for NOW magazine in Toronto, as well as a host of other alternative weeklies such as View, in Hamilton, and Echo in Kitchener-Waterloo. Between 2000 and 2005, ten paperback volumes of Lefcourt’s work were published and made available online by Volumes Publishing in Kitchener. In 2006 he moved to Japan where, for several years, he produced a regular comic feature for the Osaka based monthly magazine, Kansai Scene. Jack Lefcourt currently lives in a suburb of Osaka with his wife, Mika.
Check out our latest
REPORTING
There’s no reason to be complacent about literacy rates
If you’re reading this, basic literacy is not an issue. However, for many Canadians that hurdle remains to be cleared. And in a knowledge-based economy, the bar continues to...
View From Here – September 5, 2019
Parents revel in the start of another school year, but for how long remains to be seen.
In the age of plastic, there’s literally no escaping...
Aside from relieving municipalities of the cost – some $130 million annually province-wide, though don’t expect a refund – the province’s fast-tracked changes to the Blue Box program come...
Better deal for workers, not platitudes, would be the...
Last week’s announcement by the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based organization of some 200 corporate CEOs, that it was changing its Principles of Corporate Governance to reflect more than just...