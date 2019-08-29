A tradition of fun

With some change in the weather, the fair season now underway has more of an autumnal feel. Some of that, but not too much, probably suits organizers of the 166th annual Wellesley North Easthope Fall Fair, set for September 10 and 11.

The official grand opening of the fair will be led by Senator Robert Black on the Tuesday evening. The two-day event will embrace the theme of ‘BEE-UTIFUL’ with a focus on anything that helps to pollinate; from bees, butterflies and even ladybugs. Wellesley Township has been designated as a bee city, notes fair president Karen Pilecki.

With some changes in place, the fair will focus on bringing in different crowds this year – “We want to entice families with older children, mid- to late-teens and early twenties,” said Pilecki.

To do so, axe throwing has been added as a new event to get all groups of people excited about coming out. Along with a special bird show that will be put on by the Canadian Raptor Conservancy.

The first day will start with the dairy education program that invites over 200 Grade 3 students to learn about farming and understanding where the food they eat comes from.

“We talk more about the 100-mile diet and staying close to home and supporting local farmers. This is one way to get children into that mindset,” said Pilecki.

In the evening, the 2019 fair ambassador competition will be held in the arena at 7 p.m. along with the Wellesley Idol semi-finals.

The following day will include animal shows and displays, from horses to birds and plenty of livestock.

A crowd-favourite that keeps people coming back to the fair each year is the fireworks show at the end of the night. Aside from the fireworks, Pilecki posits that heritage is what brings people back each year: “A true small-town or small community fall fair, and we’ve got so much of that going on.”

Wellesley’s is one of only three agricultural society fall fairs remaining in the Region of Waterloo, so she notes it’s important to come out and celebrate the longstanding traditions. Admission is $6 each day, with free admission on Wednesday evening for the firework show. More information on the fair and its schedule can be found online at www.wellesleynehfallfair.ca.