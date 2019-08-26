“Heart of the Community” chosen

Congratulations to Sam Silva! Sam is a Grade 5 student and was presented with “The Diane Strickler Heart of the Community Award” chosen for his excellent leadership and the kindness he displays in school. He is a member of the “Faith in Action” team and loves to help out and always willing to do extra when asked. Sam plays various sports in school and is busy playing select hockey with the Kitchener Minor Hockey Team and playing soccer for Waterloo United.

Diane Strickler retired from St. Boniface School after 35 years as a secretary in 2016. This award, which was donated by St. Boniface School Council will be given every year on her behalf to a worth student in the school.

Sam is the 4th recipient. Allie Pooran, Clair Doerr, and Spencer Miller were all previous recipients