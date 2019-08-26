Appreciation luncheon for volunteers

On Friday, August 23rd the volunteers at Twin Oaks Nursing Home were treated to an appreciation luncheon at Crossroads Restaurant in Elmira, Katie Kemp, activity director hosted this annual event for the faithful volunteers who help the residents. Although there are many who volunteer, it is always at different times and is sometimes hard to get everyone together at one particular time.

Volunteers who help include young people who come in to help with bingo, play games, etc. or others who come in to visit, bring in their pets, help at mealtime, help the auxiliary ladies and help with prayer services.