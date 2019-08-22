YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:
The View From Here – August 22, 2019
Scott Arnoldhttp://www.industri-studios.com
Scott Arnold is a cartoonist, UI designer and graphic artist – and a former member of the Observer Staff. A graduate of the University of Toronto and Sheridan College, he brings a diverse background to his cartooning – something reflected in the atypical art style used for his longest running project – The View From Here (a staple of the Opinion section for over a decade).Though spending his days making graphics for handheld User Interfaces, Scott is always working on side projects; from comic books for publishers like Image Comics and Hypersmash Studios, to spot illustrations for other newspapers and magazines. More work can be seen (and original artwork commissioned) at www.industri-studios.com where he regularly posts illustration work and pages from his ongoing auto-biographical comic “What Can’t Be Erased.”
Check out our latest
REPORTING
View From Here – August 15, 2019
Proposed changes to the Blue Box program may get municipalities out of your recycling bin ... and wallet.
View from Here – August 8, 2019
While kids on both sides of the border aren't thrilled about back-to-school, kids elsewhere face more stress, unfortunately.
View From Here – August 1, 2019
It's safety first in the face of the dreaded summertime cold ... and a long weekend ahead.
View From Here – July 25, 2019
It really will be a group effort coming up with the best – and affordable – plan for a new arena in Wellesley.