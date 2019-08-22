fbpx
Friday, August 23, 2019
Steam Threshers Reunion marks its 25th year this weekend

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
For 25 years the annual Waterloo County Steam Threshers’ Reunion has been an opportunity for the community to gather and see antique farm equipment in use, reminiscing about how things used to be. The event is being hosted at the farm of Wallenstein resident Amsey Metzger for the 11th consecutive year.

“It’s a chance for people to see how things used to be when it comes to threshing and other farming tools,” said Metzger. “It takes them back to how it was done years ago, and how it’s done now.”

During the weekend-long event, people can come out to see all kinds of antique farming equipment that will be on display from tractors to sawmills and even a ditching machine. With plenty to see and do, the event brings in an audience of up to 800-900 people each year.

The event kicks off today (Thursday) with a tractor run at 8:30 a.m., followed by a brunch back at the Metzger farm at 10:30 a.m.

Friday is the busiest day of the event, starting off with a gospel-singing performance by the folk music duo of Diana and Mike Erb. There will be an auction afterwards featuring prizes donated by local businesses, says Metzger, with something for the whole family to win. A corn roast will be happening towards the end of the day, putting some local food on the menu.

Continuing the fun on Saturday, the day will include a variety of action-packed activities such as log sawing, bag tying, and a tractor parade. Spectators are encouraged to bring along their own lawn chairs. Beyond the equipment demonstrations, there will be plenty food booths to enjoy.

The event was started 25 years ago by Wayne Martin while he was working for World Missionary Press, where he decided to start a fundraiser and give back to the local community through his love and knowledge of farming.

Each year the reunion chooses a charity to donate to and this year the proceeds from the event will go to Woolwich sledge hockey.

“We donated to them years ago and we find that there is a need there. We give back to the community each year, to where we feel it’s going to a good cause,” said Metzger.

Amsey Metzger’s farm is located at 7590 Line 86 in Wallenstein. Admission is $7 per person each day, or $20 per family. More information about the event line up can be found at www.waterloocountysteamthreshers.com.

 

