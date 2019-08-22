Airplane dunks at Conestogo Lake

Check out our latest
REPORTING
A blooming-good fundraising effort
Row upon row of blooming sunflowers can’t help but brighten the day, rain or shine – and we’ve certainly had more of the former this summer, which makes taking...
Feds provide $700K towards Conestogo’s Glasgow Street bridge fix
Some $700,000 from Ottawa is the final piece of the puzzle needed to rehabilitate the Glasgow Street bridge in Conestogo. Combined with provincial and township money, the funding announced...
Three athletes selected for Dan Snyder Scholarships
Moving towards the next big chapter of school, Damian Figueira, Hannah Petrosino and Seth Morrison have something to look forward to as they enter university in the fall. With...
Drayton-area farm plays host to Wellington County Plowing Match
A colourful crowd came out to the 2019 Wellington County Plowing Match in Mapleton August 15.Participants competed in tractor, antique tractor, and horse-drawn classes at Neil and Barb Driscoll’s...